QPR 1-1 Preston North End RECAP as shares spoiled on opening day at Loftus Road
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has named his first XI of the 2025/26 Championship season.
The Lilywhites kick things off in the capital as they take on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road. New signings Daniel Jebbison and Jordan Thompson miss out along with Robbie Brady, Brad Potts and Will Keane.
Andrija Vukcevic and Thierry Small make their first starts while Odel Offiah is a substitute. Tottenham Hotspur loan man Alfie Devine is also on the bench after signing on Friday.
QPR hand summer recruits Kwame Poku and Amadou Mbengue their full debuts, but the Rs are without Jake Clarke-Salter, Jonathan Varane, Paul Smyth and Michael Frey.
PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Small, McCann, Whiteman (c), Thordarson, Vukcevic, Smith, Osmajic. PNE subs: Walton, Valentin, Offiah, Lindsay, Carroll, Frokjaer, Devine, Okkels.
QPR starting XI: Walsh; Mbengue, Morrison, Esquerdinha, Field, Morgan, Madsen, Dembele, Poku, Chair. QPR subs: Nardi, Adamson, Cook, McCann, Bennie, Vale, Sutton, Kolli, Burrell.
LIVE: QPR vs Preston North End
FT: QPR 1-1 PNE
Osmajic’s goal early in the second half sees PNE take a point at Loftus Road, on the opening day. Ratings and reaction to come!
90' Held (1-1)
Hughes’ looping header from a corner is gathered by Walsh. Seven added minutes. We have played three.
90' Final sub (1-1)
Lindsay forced off with a knock.
Offiah on.
85' Double sub (1-1)
Cook and Vale on for QPR.
Dembele and Morgan off.
76' Double sub (1-1)
Devine and Lindsay on.
Small and Smith off.
67' Three Rs changes (1-1)
Poku, Celar and Esquerdinha make way.
Adamson, Kolli and Burrell on.
66' Injury concern (1-1)
Poku is down receiving treatment. Triple QPR sub imminent.
59' Double sub (1-1)
Valentin and Frokjaer replace Vukcevic and Thordarson.
56' Big save (1-1)
A strong left hand from Iversen keeps out Dembele’s piledriver.
48' GOAL!!!! QPR 1-1 PNE
Iversen’s kick plays Osmajic through on goal and he lifts the ball over the top of Walsh and into the back of the net. Terrific finish.
46' KICK OFF! (1-0)
Back under way... no changes.
HT: QPR 1-0 PNE
The hosts are ahead at the break courtesy of Whiteman’s own goal.
Massive improvement needed from PNE - who have not caused the hosts many problems at all.
41' GOAL! QPR 1-0 PNE
Dembele goes past Storey and Small, his low cross is cleared by Hughes but the ball is blasted straight into Whiteman’s shins and it flies into the PNE net.
39' Penalty appeal (0-0)
Mainly from the crowd, and the referee isn’t interested again. Vukcevic cleared his lines at the back post and fell over in the process.
37' Held by Iversen (0-0)
Another effort from range as Esquerdinha fizzes a 25 yard strike at goal but Iversen watches it all the way and gathers.
33' Fired over (0-0)
Madsen has a pop from 25 yards but his dipping shot is always rising and clears the crossbar.
31' Header over (0-0)
Chair lifts a cross to the back post and Dembele attacks it but steers his header wide from a tight angle.
28' Deflected wide (0-0)
Chair takes on the shot from distance but the last nick comes off Celar and it’s behind for a goal kick. Even first half-an-hour or so.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.