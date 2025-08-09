Live

QPR 1-1 Preston North End RECAP as shares spoiled on opening day at Loftus Road

By George Hodgson
Published 9th Aug 2025, 13:40 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 16:55 BST
All the action from the opening day of the Championship season for PNE

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has named his first XI of the 2025/26 Championship season.

The Lilywhites kick things off in the capital as they take on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road. New signings Daniel Jebbison and Jordan Thompson miss out along with Robbie Brady, Brad Potts and Will Keane.

Andrija Vukcevic and Thierry Small make their first starts while Odel Offiah is a substitute. Tottenham Hotspur loan man Alfie Devine is also on the bench after signing on Friday.

QPR hand summer recruits Kwame Poku and Amadou Mbengue their full debuts, but the Rs are without Jake Clarke-Salter, Jonathan Varane, Paul Smyth and Michael Frey.

PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Small, McCann, Whiteman (c), Thordarson, Vukcevic, Smith, Osmajic. PNE subs: Walton, Valentin, Offiah, Lindsay, Carroll, Frokjaer, Devine, Okkels.

QPR starting XI: Walsh; Mbengue, Morrison, Esquerdinha, Field, Morgan, Madsen, Dembele, Poku, Chair. QPR subs: Nardi, Adamson, Cook, McCann, Bennie, Vale, Sutton, Kolli, Burrell.

LIVE: QPR vs Preston North End

16:54 BST

FT: QPR 1-1 PNE

Osmajic’s goal early in the second half sees PNE take a point at Loftus Road, on the opening day. Ratings and reaction to come!

16:50 BST

90' Held (1-1)

Hughes’ looping header from a corner is gathered by Walsh. Seven added minutes. We have played three.

16:46 BST

90' Final sub (1-1)

Lindsay forced off with a knock.

Offiah on.

16:42 BST

85' Double sub (1-1)

Cook and Vale on for QPR.

Dembele and Morgan off.

16:32 BST

76' Double sub (1-1)

Devine and Lindsay on.

Small and Smith off.

16:24 BST

67' Three Rs changes (1-1)

Poku, Celar and Esquerdinha make way.

Adamson, Kolli and Burrell on.

16:23 BST

66' Injury concern (1-1)

Poku is down receiving treatment. Triple QPR sub imminent.

16:17 BST

59' Double sub (1-1)

Valentin and Frokjaer replace Vukcevic and Thordarson.

16:17 BST

56' Big save (1-1)

A strong left hand from Iversen keeps out Dembele’s piledriver.

16:05 BST

48' GOAL!!!! QPR 1-1 PNE

Iversen’s kick plays Osmajic through on goal and he lifts the ball over the top of Walsh and into the back of the net. Terrific finish.

16:02 BST

46' KICK OFF! (1-0)

Back under way... no changes.

15:46 BST

HT: QPR 1-0 PNE

The hosts are ahead at the break courtesy of Whiteman’s own goal.

Massive improvement needed from PNE - who have not caused the hosts many problems at all.

15:41 BST

41' GOAL! QPR 1-0 PNE

Dembele goes past Storey and Small, his low cross is cleared by Hughes but the ball is blasted straight into Whiteman’s shins and it flies into the PNE net.

15:39 BST

39' Penalty appeal (0-0)

Mainly from the crowd, and the referee isn’t interested again. Vukcevic cleared his lines at the back post and fell over in the process.

15:37 BST

37' Held by Iversen (0-0)

Another effort from range as Esquerdinha fizzes a 25 yard strike at goal but Iversen watches it all the way and gathers.

15:33 BST

33' Fired over (0-0)

Madsen has a pop from 25 yards but his dipping shot is always rising and clears the crossbar.

15:30 BST

31' Header over (0-0)

Chair lifts a cross to the back post and Dembele attacks it but steers his header wide from a tight angle.

15:27 BST

28' Deflected wide (0-0)

Chair takes on the shot from distance but the last nick comes off Celar and it’s behind for a goal kick. Even first half-an-hour or so.

