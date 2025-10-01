Latest Championship promotion favourites - and where Preston North End rank with Ipswich Town, Coventry City & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 1st Oct 2025, 17:30 BST

PNE have enjoyed an impressive start to the new campaign.

The Lilywhites have lost just one of their opening eight games of the campaign and picked up a point against Hull City on Tuesday night.

The draw at the MKM Stadium ensured Paul Heckingbottom’s men remained in the early play-off picture with 13 points.

Although it is still very-much early days in the Championship, it has no doubt been an impressive start to the season for PNE, who finished last term in 20th.

Using the latest odds from SkyBet, we’ve taken a look at the current promotion favourites to see where the Lilywhites rank amongst their rivals.

Your next PNE read: 19 fantastic photos of 659 travelling Preston North End faithful at Hull City for midweek draw

The latest Championship promotion odds, according to Sky Bet.

1. Latest Championship promotion odds

The latest Championship promotion odds, according to Sky Bet. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Latest promotion odds: 150/1.

2. Sheffield Wednesday

Latest promotion odds: 150/1. | Tony King/Getty Images Photo: Tony King/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest promotion odds: 80/1.

3. Oxford United

Latest promotion odds: 80/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest promotion odds: 33/1.

4. Portsmouth

Latest promotion odds: 33/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Championship
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice