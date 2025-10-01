The Lilywhites have lost just one of their opening eight games of the campaign and picked up a point against Hull City on Tuesday night.

The draw at the MKM Stadium ensured Paul Heckingbottom’s men remained in the early play-off picture with 13 points.

Although it is still very-much early days in the Championship, it has no doubt been an impressive start to the season for PNE, who finished last term in 20th.

Using the latest odds from SkyBet, we’ve taken a look at the current promotion favourites to see where the Lilywhites rank amongst their rivals.

Latest Championship promotion odds The latest Championship promotion odds, according to Sky Bet.

Sheffield Wednesday Latest promotion odds: 150/1.