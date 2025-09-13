PNE are back in Championship action today as they welcome league-leaders Middlesbrough to Deepdale.
The Lilywhites will be hoping to get back to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth prior to the two-week international break.
Meanwhile, Boro are the early table toppers, having picked up maximum points from their opening four games - the only team left in the second tier to do so.
However, reports have suggested Rob Edwards’ men have been hit with a sickness bug ahead of the trip to Lancashire.
Here’s the latest team and injury news from both camps.
