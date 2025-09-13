Preston North End v Middlesbrough: Early team and injury news as 7 out and 2 doubts for Championship contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 13th Sep 2025, 05:00 BST

PNE return to action today after a two-week international break.

PNE are back in Championship action today as they welcome league-leaders Middlesbrough to Deepdale.

The Lilywhites will be hoping to get back to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth prior to the two-week international break.

Meanwhile, Boro are the early table toppers, having picked up maximum points from their opening four games - the only team left in the second tier to do so.

However, reports have suggested Rob Edwards’ men have been hit with a sickness bug ahead of the trip to Lancashire.

Here’s the latest team and injury news from both camps.

The early team and injury news from both camps

1. PNE v Middlesbrough: early team and injury news

The early team and injury news from both camps

Bangura sustained a hamstring injury against Bradford in pre-season and has yet to feature this term. Edwards revealed the 26-year-old is still a while away from returning.

2. Alex Bangura - Out

Bangura sustained a hamstring injury against Bradford in pre-season and has yet to feature this term. Edwards revealed the 26-year-old is still a while away from returning.

The Spurs loanee was another who missed the defeat to Portsmouth after being sidelined with a minor injury. The midfielder is back in training and in the fray to feature against Boro.

3. Alfie Devine - Doubt

The Spurs loanee was another who missed the defeat to Portsmouth after being sidelined with a minor injury. The midfielder is back in training and in the fray to feature against Boro.

Keane sustained a calf injury in the warm-up against Bolton in a pre-season friendly in July. He is yet to return to training, according to the PNE boss.

4. Will Keane - Out

Keane sustained a calf injury in the warm-up against Bolton in a pre-season friendly in July. He is yet to return to training, according to the PNE boss.

