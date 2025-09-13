PNE are back in Championship action today as they welcome league-leaders Middlesbrough to Deepdale.

The Lilywhites will be hoping to get back to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth prior to the two-week international break.

Meanwhile, Boro are the early table toppers, having picked up maximum points from their opening four games - the only team left in the second tier to do so.

Here’s the latest team and injury news from both camps.

PNE v Middlesbrough: early team and injury news The early team and injury news from both camps

Alex Bangura - Out Bangura sustained a hamstring injury against Bradford in pre-season and has yet to feature this term. Edwards revealed the 26-year-old is still a while away from returning.

Alfie Devine - Doubt The Spurs loanee was another who missed the defeat to Portsmouth after being sidelined with a minor injury. The midfielder is back in training and in the fray to feature against Boro.