Darren Ferguson took charge of 49 games as PNE boss in 2010.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former PNE boss Darren Ferguson has departed Peterborough United for a fourth time.

The 53-year-old was sacked on Saturday evening following a disappointing start to the new League One campaign. The Posh currently prop up the third-tier table, having picked up just 12 points from the opening 14 games of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a defeat to 23rd-placed Blackpool was the end of Ferguson’s fourth spell in charge at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The former Wrexham and Manchester United man spent almost three years in his latest stint with the Posh, which saw Peterborogh reach the play-off semi finals in 2024 along with successive EFL Trophy triumphs under his leadership.

Former PNE boss sacked from League One club

Following their disappointing start to the campaign, though, the ex-midfielder was relieved of his duties for the fourth time as Posh boss in a classy statement from owner Darragh MacAnthony.

A message on the club’s official website read: ‘I have made the decision to terminate Darren Ferguson’s contract after today’s game. The decision wasn’t taken lightly but it’s a decision I feel is the correct one for the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Gaffer is for me the greatest manager in the club's history who I will always consider to be part of my family and the club's family. There are too many wonderful moments to mention here but those many historical celebrated moments I will cherish and remember forever.

‘Yes, we have had down moments, and it hasn’t always gone to plan but he has managed this football club like it's his own. I am devastated he is no longer our manager and will miss the everyday chats we have regarding life and football. I wish him and his phenomenally supportive family nothing but love and respect and the best for the future.

‘This season has been challenging on all fronts for our great football club. It’s time to go again, freshen up and enter a new period of growth in all aspects on and off the pitch.

‘Thank you to the brilliant supporters who continue to stick with us through good and bad. Today is another tough day but from Monday onwards we start healing and moving forward. Goodbye Legend and Thank You!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Ferguson’s brief stint at PNE and following career moves

Darren Fergusn tasted defeat in his first game in charge of Preston North End. Bristol City raced in to an early lead and PNE never recovered. (Image: Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images) | Getty Images

After a first spell with Peterborough, Ferguson was appointed as Alan Irvine’s successor at Deepdale in January 2010.

However, the head coach lasted less than a year in Lancashire, which saw him win just 13 of his 49 matches in charge.

With the Lilywhites rooted to the bottom of the Championship table in December 2010, the 53-year-old was sacked, having lost 25 matches in all competitions.

Ferguson would be re-appointed by Peterborough in 2011 before spells at Doncaster Rovers as well as two further stints in charge of the Posh.

Your next PNE read: 20 great photos of the Preston North End faithful with 16,542 at Deepdale for win over Sheffield United