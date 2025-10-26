Preston North End kicked off the weekend in perfect style, coming back from two-nil down to beat Sheffield United 3-2 at Deepdale.
Lewis Dobbin got the Lilywhites back into the contest with a precise finish just before half time.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side levelled, almost immediately after the restart, courtesy of Japhet Tanganga’s own goal.
Former United striker Daniel Jebbison was the match winner - his header on 58 minutes just too powerful for Blades goalkeeper Michael Cooper.
Here is our fan gallery from the game, courtesy of Camera Sport’s Alex Dodd!