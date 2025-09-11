Darren Ferguson | Getty Images

Darren Ferguson spent 11 months in charge of PNE between January 2010 and December 2010.

Former PNE boss Darren Ferguson has been emphatically backed to succeed amid growing pressure at Peterborough United.

And outspoken Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has made it clear the 53-year-old remains the right man to lead the club away from danger.

The League One outfit have had a dismal start to the campaign, picking up just one point from their opening seven contests.

This has seen Peterborough slump to the foot of the third-tier standings and are one of two sides yet to pick up a win this term.

Despite this poor start, Ferguson, who spent 11 months in charge at Deepdale, is the right man to continue to lead Posh forward - according to MacAnthony.

The Posh boss has had four successful spells at the Weston Homes Stadium, which has included three promotions and three trophies during this time.

His achievement’s haven’t been lost by the Peterborough chief, who has called on the head coach to reignite the squad.

Speaking on his Hard Truth Podcast, MacAnthony said: ‘The one thing about our club is that you’re always going to have a chance. I had to remind my manager - to give him a bit of a prop - that you’re Darren Ferguson.

‘You’ve won more promotions in nine years in League One with us, you’ve won three promotions, you’ve been in three play-off campaigns that you’ve lost in and you’ve won two EFL Trophy’s.

‘In nine years you've had two bad years. In nine years, you’ve been 60,70,80 per cent of the time you’ve been winning trophies, getting promoted, been in play-off campaigns so you don’t become a bad manager overnight.

‘The other thing I had to remind him, you went to Wembley with basically four academy players in your XI. Two teenagers at full-back, Manny Fernandez at centre half and beat the best team League One has ever seen. Not only beat them, but beat them comfortably in front of 70,000 people.

‘What are we doing here at the start of the season? So I had to remind him of that as to how good he is.

‘Sometimes short-term syndrome and it’s easy to fire a manager. But let's be fair, 99 per cent of the managers who have had the start to the season we’ve had would have got sacked by now.

‘That can only go so far, you have to start winning games and everyone knows that.’

Darren Ferguson’s Deepdale career

Darren Ferguson was named the new Preston North End manager following the dismissal of Alan Irvine

Ferguson was appointed head coach in January 2010, succeeding Alan Irvine at the club following his departure a month prior.

However, the former Manchester United and Wrexham midfielder struggled at Deepdale, winning just 13 of his 49 matches in all competitions.

The 53-year-old would be sacked by the Lilywhites just 11 months into his Lancashire stay, with North End sat at the foot of the Championship table in December 2010.

