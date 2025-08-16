Preston North End 2-1 Leicester City RECAP - Osmajic and Devine on the score sheet
Preston North End host Leicester City in their first home clash of the season.
The Lilywhites picked up a point at Queens Park Rangers on the opening day, and then edged Barrow in Tuesday night’s first round Carabao Cup contest.
Foxes boss Marti Cifuentes has overseen a comeback win over Sheffield Wednesday, and penalty shootout defeat at Huddersfield Town.
PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Valentin, Whiteman, McCann, Small, Devine, Smith, Osmajic. PNE subs: Walton, Lindsay, Offiah, Vukcevic, Thordarson, Carroll, Okkels, Ayodele.
Leicester XI: Stolarczyk; Justin, Okoli, Vestergaard, Thomas, Winks, Soumare, Fatawu, El Khannous, Mavididi, Ayew. Leicester subs: Begovic, Faes, Nelson, Choudhury, Skipp, Page, McAteer, Monga, Daka.
LIVE: Preston North End vs Leicester City
FT: PNE 2-1 Leicester
Osmajic’s late goal wins it! A magnificent three points for the Lilywhites in their first home outing of 2025/26. Reaction and ratings from Deepdale to follow...
90' Big save! (2-1)
Osmajic races through but is denied by the feet of Stolarczyk. The roof would’ve been taken off Deepdale had that gone in.
90' Added time (2-1)
McCann slices over after Smith’s knock down.
SIX added minutes.
85' GOAL!!!!! PNE 2-1 Leicester
OSMAJIC TUCKS HOME FROM SMALL’S CROSS!!!
75' Leicester sub (1-1)
Choudhury on for Justin.
73' Smashed wide (1-1)
Ayew cuts inside and out and goes for goal from a tight angle, but it’s hit into the side netting.
Storey into the book.
67' GOAL! PNE 1-1 Leicester
Monga cuts inside and smashes home into the bottom left corner.
The goal came seconds after Iversen brilliantly denied Fatawu.
66' Header held (1-0)
Whiteman’s cross finds Smith but his header is straight into the hands of the Leicester shot-stopper.
57' Double sub for Leicester (1-0)
Thomas and Mavididi make way.
Faes and Monga are on.
55' Side netting (1-0)
Smith shifts the ball on to his right foot inside the box and blasts his effort into the side netting.
52' What a chance (1-0)
Small powers trough down the left and plays the ball across to Osmajic who just can’t quite convert first time. The goal was at the Montenegrin’s mercy.
49' Close! (1-0)
Whiteman bends his free-kick from the edge of the box towards the bottom left corner and it whistles just wide.
46' KICK OFF! (1-0)
Back under way at Deepdale... El Khannouss has made way for Daka.
HT: PNE 1-0 Leicester City
Preston lead courtesy of Devine’s terrific goal.
Good chances for Smith and Osmajic followed.
Strong 45 minutes from the Lilywhites!
30' Discontent in away end (1-0)
Leicester fans are not pleased with this first half-an-hour and are making their feelings known in the form of several different chants.
29' Just wide! (1-0)
Valentin crosses from the right and Smith’s steered header goes agonisingly wide of the bottom right corner.
28' Big chance (1-0)
Whiteman plays a magnificent pass over the top of Leicester’s defence which Devine latches on to. Osmajic has pulled away and the ball arrives, but the shot is scuffed. Big opening for North End.
27' Corner (1-0)
Ayew holds the ball up well in the box and finds Mavididi, who sees his low cross blocked behind. The corner is swung in by Ayew but it’s hit to the back post and out of play.