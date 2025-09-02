The 18-year-old talent penned a season-long loan deal at Deepdale as he looks to continue his development into first-team football.

The Toffees youngster became the 12th and final signing of the summer joining Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Michael Smith, Thierry Small, Jack Walton, Daniel Jebbison, Odel Offiah, Andrija Vukcevic, Alfie Devin and Lewis Dobbin in making the move to Lancashire.

With the market now closed, attention can now turn back to Championship football, with North End making a solid start to the campaign.

Despite Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth, PNE have picked up seven points from their opening four games, which has seen them head into the international break in ninth.

With business now complete, we’ve taken a look at the latest promotion odds provided by Sky Bet to see where the Lilywhites currently rank after their summer spending.

1 . Sheffield Wednesday Latest promotion odds: 150/1. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales