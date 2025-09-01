Paul Heckingbottom speaks to Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Preston North End have until seven o’clock tonight to make further additions in the transfer window.

The Lilywhites have had a busy summer, but manager Paul Heckingbottom is looking to bolster his squad further in the final hours.

Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong is a loan target for PNE, who are also aiming to sign a striker on deadline day.

In total, 11 players have arrived at North End this window. Three of those are loan recruits in Daniel Jebbison, Alfie Devine and Lewis Dobbin.

Free transfer swoops for Daniel Iversen, Andrija Vukcevic, Michael Smith, Pol Valentin and Jordan Thompson were completed.

Preston paid a reported seven-figure sum to land Odel Offiah from Brighton, while recruiting goalkeeper Jack Walton, from Luton, for a modest six-figure fee.

Training compensation had to be paid to Charlton Athletic for the signing of Thierry Small; he opted to join the Lilywhites upon the expiry of his Addicks contract.

On the outgoing front, Theo Mawene was sold to Brentford, Jack Whatmough to Huddersfield, Layton Stewart to FC Thun and Jeppe Okkels to Djurgardens.