Preston North End transfer deadline day RECAP as signing of Everton midfielder confirmed
Preston North End have until seven o’clock tonight to make further additions in the transfer window.
The Lilywhites have had a busy summer, but manager Paul Heckingbottom is looking to bolster his squad further in the final hours.
Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong is a loan target for PNE, who are also aiming to sign a striker on deadline day.
In total, 11 players have arrived at North End this window. Three of those are loan recruits in Daniel Jebbison, Alfie Devine and Lewis Dobbin.
Free transfer swoops for Daniel Iversen, Andrija Vukcevic, Michael Smith, Pol Valentin and Jordan Thompson were completed.
Preston paid a reported seven-figure sum to land Odel Offiah from Brighton, while recruiting goalkeeper Jack Walton, from Luton, for a modest six-figure fee.
Training compensation had to be paid to Charlton Athletic for the signing of Thierry Small; he opted to join the Lilywhites upon the expiry of his Addicks contract.
On the outgoing front, Theo Mawene was sold to Brentford, Jack Whatmough to Huddersfield, Layton Stewart to FC Thun and Jeppe Okkels to Djurgardens.
You can follow PNE updates from deadline day below, as well as the latest news from across the Championship!
LIVE: PNE deadline day 2025
BREAKING: Harrison Armstrong signs
PNE have announced the signing of the Everton midfielder on loan.
Reports: PNE eyed Lyndon Dykes
The BBC are reporting that Birmingham striker Lyndon Dykes had the chance to join PNE, but opted for a move to Hibernian.
Josh Bowler rejoins Blackpool
The winger spent time at PNE on loan last season.
Transfer window closed
That’s that... the window shut at 7pm.
We await official announcement of Harrison Armstrong’s loan move from Everton.
It’s an incredibly difficult day to predict but nothing else is expected after that.
Alan Browne to Middlesbrough confirmed
The Irishman has joined the club on loan from Sunderland. He is Boro’s 11th signing of the summer.
Black Cats sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman said: “Alan was an important member of our squad last season, as we achieved promotion to the Premier League.
“This move represents a good opportunity for him to play regularly in the Championship for a Club who have promotion aspirations, and we wish him well at the Riverside Stadium.”
Latest Fofana reports
This story from Pete O’Rourke has flipped around since his last update at 2:55pm.
Tom Cannon to PNE 'not happening'
That is according to Alan Nixon, who broke the interest earlier today.
Former PNE man on move
A new club for Adam Reach on deadline day
David Datro Fofana latest...
The Ivorian is being linked with Celtic.
Alan Browne to Boro...
The former Preston North End captain had been linked with Blackburn Rovers.
Harrison Armstrong set to sign
This one should get done by PNE today.
Big Cannon claim...
It’s going down to the wire at Deepdale. We look in for a fascinating final few hours of the window. A Tom Cannon return at the death would be quite something.
Everton incoming...
It was reported earlier by Alan Myers that Harrison Armstrong would only go out on loan if Everton added themselves.
That was conflicting with what the Lancashire Post had learned, but it looks like the Toffees have done just that regardless.
Merlin Rohl is on his way to Merseyside.
Latest striker rumours
Pete O’Rourke claims North End are ‘emerging as favourites’ to sign Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana on loan.
As reported this morning, it’s believed there is interest in the Ivorian. The Lancashire Post is not aware of any significant developments as things stand.
Elsewhere, Alan Nixon is now suggesting that PNE are going back in with another offer for Tom Cannon.
More on Tom Cannon from the Sheffield Star
Our colleagues in Yorkshire are reporting the following:
The offer from North End, managed by former Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom, is understood to cover the majority of Cannon’s wages at Bramall Lane, while United are likely to push for the full salary to be paid before they consider sanctioning.
Reports: PNE target Tom Cannon
Alan Nixon is reporting that PNE are making a late move to try and sign Tom Cannon on loan from Sheffield United.
The forward joined the Blades for £10m back in January after scoring 11 goals in 25 appearances for loan club Stoke.
Since then, he has scored one goal in 22 games for the Blades and Ruben Selles has replaced Chris Wilder in the dugout.
Nixon suggests that Sheffield United would want Cannon’s wages to be paid in full. He scored eight goals in 2022/23 for Preston.
The struggling Blades have been linked with Chiedozie Ogbene and Bailey Cadamarteri in the last few days.
PNE at front of queue for Armstrong
Here’s the latest as we understand it on Preston’s pursuit for Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong - and the search for a deadline day striker signing.
Heckingbottom: "We've worked really hard."
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom believes it’s been a positive summer of transfer business given the circumstances.