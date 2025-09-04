How PNE's estimated market value compares to Championship rivals after the transfer window.placeholder image
How PNE's estimated market value compares to Championship rivals after the transfer window. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

How Preston North End’s £34m squad market value compares to Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, Wrexham & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 4th Sep 2025, 19:00 BST

PNE added 12 new faces to the squad during the summer transfer window.

Paul Heckingbottom and Co were busy assembling PNE’s squad for the new Championship campaign during the summer.

The Lilywhites wrapped up their business with the arrival of Harrison Armstrong on a season-long loan from Everton on deadline day.

The midfielder joined Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Michael Smith, Thierry Small, Jack Walton, Daniel Jebbison, Odel Offiah, Andrija Vukcevic, Alfie Devin and Lewis Dobbin in making the move to Deepdale.

Those additions have been pivotal in North End’s solid start to the season, which has seen them pick up seven points from their opening four games of the campaign.

With the window now shut and business complete for PNE’s rivals, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the estimated market value of every Championship club to see which side is the most valuable.

Your next PNE read: Preston North End rivals set sights on former Everton midfielder as Blackburn Rovers eye free agent

Estimated squad market value: £16.2m

1. Charlton Athletic

Estimated squad market value: £16.2m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Estimated squad market value: £16.9m.

2. Sheffield Wednesday

Estimated squad market value: £16.9m. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Estimated squad market value: £29.6m.

3. Portsmouth

Estimated squad market value: £29.6m. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Estimated squad market value: £30.4m.

4. Oxford United

Estimated squad market value: £30.4m. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Championship
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice