The Lilywhites wrapped up their business with the arrival of Harrison Armstrong on a season-long loan from Everton on deadline day.

The midfielder joined Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Michael Smith, Thierry Small, Jack Walton, Daniel Jebbison, Odel Offiah, Andrija Vukcevic, Alfie Devin and Lewis Dobbin in making the move to Deepdale.

Those additions have been pivotal in North End’s solid start to the season, which has seen them pick up seven points from their opening four games of the campaign.

With the window now shut and business complete for PNE’s rivals, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the estimated market value of every Championship club to see which side is the most valuable.

