What Preston's strongest XI and bench looks like with transfer window closed - Tottenham Hotspur man features

By George Hodgson
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 13:21 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2025, 13:22 BST

PNE took their summer signings tally to 12 on transfer deadline day

Preston North End brought 12 new players to the club this summer.

Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong was the final arrival, on transfer deadline day.

The 18-year-old became PNE’s fourth loan recruit of the window after the swoops for Alfie Devine, Daniel Jebbison and Lewis Dobbin.

Also snapped up by Preston were Daniel Iversen, Jack Walton, Pol Valentin, Odel Offiah, Andrija Vukcevic, Jordan Thompson, Thierry Small and Michael Smith.

With the transfer window now closed, we’ve taken a look at Preston’s strongest starting XI and bench at this moment in time. Clearly, squad depth and rotation makes it a difficult task - while players over the course of the season may play their way into the ‘best’ XI.

The likes of Offiah and Armstrong certainly come into that category. With the injuries to Jordan Thompson, Robbie Brady, Brad Potts and Will Keane taken into account, here is what we’ve gone for...

Your next read: Every Championship signing this summer

North End's number one.

1. GK: Daniel Iversen

North End's number one. | CameraSport - Rob Newell

Photo Sales
Offiah will provide strong competition in time but for now he's got the starting spot.

2. RCB: Jordan Storey

Offiah will provide strong competition in time but for now he's got the starting spot. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Has looked at home in the middle of Preston's back three.

3. CB: Lewis Gibson

Has looked at home in the middle of Preston's back three. | Camera Sport

Photo Sales
Still first choice on the left of PNE's back three.

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

Still first choice on the left of PNE's back three. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonTottenham HotspurChampionshipJordan ThompsonDaniel JebbisonDaniel IversenEverton
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice