Preston North End brought 12 new players to the club this summer.

Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong was the final arrival, on transfer deadline day.

The 18-year-old became PNE’s fourth loan recruit of the window after the swoops for Alfie Devine, Daniel Jebbison and Lewis Dobbin.

Also snapped up by Preston were Daniel Iversen, Jack Walton, Pol Valentin, Odel Offiah, Andrija Vukcevic, Jordan Thompson, Thierry Small and Michael Smith.

With the transfer window now closed, we’ve taken a look at Preston’s strongest starting XI and bench at this moment in time. Clearly, squad depth and rotation makes it a difficult task - while players over the course of the season may play their way into the ‘best’ XI.

The likes of Offiah and Armstrong certainly come into that category. With the injuries to Jordan Thompson, Robbie Brady, Brad Potts and Will Keane taken into account, here is what we’ve gone for...

Your next read: Every Championship signing this summer

2 . RCB: Jordan Storey Offiah will provide strong competition in time but for now he's got the starting spot. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Lewis Gibson Has looked at home in the middle of Preston's back three. | Camera Sport Photo Sales