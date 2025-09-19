Where Preston North End rank in Championship’s ‘dirtiest’ sides with Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Wrexham & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 19th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST

PNE have had a solid start to the new Championship campaign.

The Lilywhites have started strong in the league, picking up eight points from their opening five games, which included a draw against league leaders Middlesbrough last time out.

Last term, Paul Heckingbottom’s men were among one of the dirtiest sides in the division as they battled to avoid relegation.

We’ve delved into the stats to look at where North End currently rank in the Championship based on their disciplinary record this season..

ESPN have worked out which side has been the dirtiest in the second tier, with yellow cards worth one point and red cards worth three.

Here’s how the PNE compare to their rivals.

How PNE rank in the Championship's dirtiest sides.

1. The Championship's dirtiest teams

How PNE rank in the Championship's dirtiest sides. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Yellow cards: 1; Red cards: 0; Disciplinary points: 1.

2. Bristol City

Yellow cards: 1; Red cards: 0; Disciplinary points: 1. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0; Disciplinary points: 4.

3. Oxford United

Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0; Disciplinary points: 4. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 1; Red cards: 1; Disciplinary points: 4.

4. Sheffield Wednesday

Yellow cards: 1; Red cards: 1; Disciplinary points: 4. | Getty Images

