Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will hope to have his attacking options boosted at Derby County.

After a 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough and free midweek, the Lilywhites get back on the road as they head to Pride Park. John Eustace’s side picked up their first win of the season last time out, at West Brom.

Heckingbottom is anticipating a highly competitive clash and tough test for his players, at a typically full, loud venue. Star striker Milutin Osmajic has been back in training but the game may come too soon for him to start.

Former Derby loan men Harrison Armstrong and Lewis Dobbin are both in contention; the former made his debut off the bench for Preston last weekend, while Dobbin was on the score sheet against Boro.

North End remain without experienced heads Robbie Brady, Will Keane, Jordan Thompson and Brad Potts - the latter is the closest to returning, while Brady has undergone surgery on his calf.

Here is our predicted PNE XI to start against John Eustace’s side.

Your next PNE read: Every word on Derby from Heckingbottom

2 . RCB: Jordan Storey Man of the Match last time out and deserves to keep his spot. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Lewis Gibson He has been assured this season. If Heckingbottom were to turn to the aerial strength of Liam Lindsay, one of Gibson or Hughes would probably miss out. | Camera Sport Photo Sales

4 . LCB: Andrew Hughes Has been a regular again this season and was strong overall last weekend. Heckingbottom clearly values his attributes and experience. | CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales