It’s been an impressive start to the new season at Deepdale, with PNE occupying an early play-off position.

Following the Lilywhites’ 2-0 triumph over Charlton Athletic last time out, the maximum points ensured Paul Heckingbottom’s men headed into the international break sitting fourth in the standings.

Indeed, North End have picked up 16 points from their opening nine games and are just three points away from early-leaders Coventry City.

PNE have already come through a number of tough tests this term, which have included standout victories against Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Derby County.

Following the Lilywhites’ excellent start to the season, though, we’ve taken to the world of technology to see where North End could finish this term.

To do that, we used Artificial Intelligence, specifically X’s Grok tool, to predict what the final Championship table could look like in May.

Here’s where Heckingbottom’s side are predicted to finish.

AI predicted final Championship table Where PNE are predicted to finish in the Championship this season, according to AI.