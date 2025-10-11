PNE return to action next weekend away at West Brom

Preston North End were tipped to be in the relegation mix before a ball was kicked this season. But Paul Heckingbottom’s side have been fast out of the blocks, with performances impressive and a strong points tally on the board. At the latest break, PNE occupy fourth spot having only lost one of their first nine games.

Relegated duo Ipswich and Leicester beaten on home soil, in very contrasting fashion. A much welcomed Saturday away win finally came, with defeat inflicted on Derby County thanks to a dazzling Alfie Devine moment. A resilient Charlton Athletic were seen off last time out.

The Hull and Middlesbrough draws stung for different reasons; the latter in particular will have felt worthy of a point, mind. In that one loss, away to Portsmouth, the visitors came away with a similar feeling but were unable to find the leveller. Overall, PNE can reflect fondly on their efforts so far and the characteristics they’ve shown.

Of course, there is so long to go yet and in a league which has a wide-open feel to it, Preston cannot afford for an ounce of complacency or comfort to kick in. Just four points separates third and 16th. Financial disparity still exists in the Championship but, at least for now, it’s tight as anything - which is always when the division is at its best.

What next, then? North End’s next six fixtures immediately resemble a run that will put PNE right to the test. It will not define, but surely leave us with a clearer idea of where this team is at. These are brilliant games to be involved in and with the signs Preston have shown, both at home and on the road, they can head in with full confidence.

It starts away at West Brom, an opponent who have had North End’s number in recent years - particularly at The Hawthorns. Ryan Mason’s men have only picked up the one home win at fourth attempts to date, and are looking to recover from a 3-0 beating at Millwall last time out.

Birmingham were given the big billing before the campaign got under way. Chris Davies’ team have so far been a mixed bag, with the same number of wins, draws and defeats collected thus far. That is a fixture which has great potential under the Deepdale lights; PNE rarely disappoint in midweek at home.

There are then merely three days to get ready for the visit of Sheffield United, with both games guaranteeing to attract sizable away followings. The Blades have been woeful to date; the rest of the league is simply waiting to see if and when that changes. Can Heckingbottom get one over on his old club, and Wilder, having been pipped in March?

A Saturday visit to St Mary’s follows; fingers crossed there is no need for Southampton fire brigade to intervene this time. Will Still is yet to really get the Saints marching; the quality within his squad is there for all to see. With three games to play before that one, it’ll be interesting to see if Southampton have hit the expected form.

That is the start of another three game week. Swansea City will provide the midweek test at Deepdale; the Swans have generally been an awkward opponent over the years, and look competitive under Alan Sheehan. Preston’s block of fixtures closes out with a trip down to The Den, for a 12:30 meeting with Millwall.

Until their result against West Brom, the Lions’ home form had been a source of frustration for ex-PNE boss Alex Neil. Just how much confidence that gives his team remains to be seen, but you can expect Millwall to be extremely well drilled, organised and aggressive.

It was one of the fixtures Paul Heckingbottom was most disappointed with last season; a repeat of that performance won’t be expected never mind accepted. They’re facing some underperforming sides at this stage, but the outcome of the next half-dozen matches should be a decent gauge of PNE’s mettle.

