Wigan Athletic players sent fiery ultimatum by former Preston North End manager

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe

Wigan Athletic sit 17th in League One after 12 matches

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has pulled no punches with his Wigan Athletic players.

Following Saturday’s 0-1 defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers, the Liverpudlian sent a message to his squad: ‘change, or be changed’. Latics appointed Lowe back in March and he guided them to a 15th placed finish in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 12 games of the current campaign, Wigan occupy 17th spot in the third tier - with 13 points on the board. Last weekend’s loss to the Chairboys, though, resulted in Lowe venting serious frustration in his post-match interviews.

He said: “I can’t do it for the players, and neither can the coaching staff. They need to take some responsibility, and the standards need to be upped. You can’t become a team that is happy to lose or happy to concede when we are trying to please our fans.

“It’s not good enough, and we’ve got to make changes. The message to the players is change quickly or be changed. It’s as simple as that. We’ve got a week to build up for the next one, and we’ve got to keep going.“

He added: “If anyone thinks we are going to get to the play-offs and get promoted then think twice, because it isn’t going to happen. What we do have is a plan, and we are going to build together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to try and get into the top half of the table, but we need to win more games than we lose. It is a project, and I have to make sure I get things right and turn it around properly.

“We will do whatever it needs to win games of football, but I was brought to the club to excite and play a brand of football and a style. I don’t mind playing 16, 17 or 18-year-olds as long as they do what I ask them to do.

“There are a couple who are not living up to the standards we set. We are a club in transition, and we are trying to bring the good times back and bring more fans through the door. It’s not going to happen overnight, because success doesn’t, but everyone has to buy into what success looks like.”

Your next PNE read: Craig Hemmings signs off as chairman in fitting style as eyes look to the future