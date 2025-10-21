Preston North End v Birmingham City: Early team and injury news as 11 out of midweek contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 21st Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

PNE are back on home soil this evening.

The games are coming thick and fast for PNE, who are back in action this evening.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men welcome Birmingham City to Deepdale tonight, looking to return to winning ways after Saturday’s defeat to West Brom.

The 2-1 loss saw the Lilywhites drop out of the play-offs, while Chris Davies’ men suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Hull City.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this evening’s Championship contest at Deepdale.

Your next PNE read: 'Bring it on' - Preston North End star fired up for Birmingham City midweek clash

The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this evening's Championship contest.

1. PNE v Birmingham City: Early team and injury news

The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this evening's Championship contest. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Potts was expected to be the first of PNE’s injured players to return from the sidelines, but suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring issue before the international break.

2. Brad Potts - Out

Potts was expected to be the first of PNE’s injured players to return from the sidelines, but suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring issue before the international break. | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
The centre-back begins his four-game ban after being shown his second red card of the season against Hull City at the weekend.

3. Jack Robinson - Out

The centre-back begins his four-game ban after being shown his second red card of the season against Hull City at the weekend. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The midfielder has missed the Blues’ previous six matches due to an unspecified injury. Davies has revealed Williumsson has completed the bulk of his rehab and could return to training soon.

4. Willum Willumsson - Out

The midfielder has missed the Blues’ previous six matches due to an unspecified injury. Davies has revealed Williumsson has completed the bulk of his rehab and could return to training soon. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Deepdale
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice