The games are coming thick and fast for PNE, who are back in action this evening.
Paul Heckingbottom’s men welcome Birmingham City to Deepdale tonight, looking to return to winning ways after Saturday’s defeat to West Brom.
The 2-1 loss saw the Lilywhites drop out of the play-offs, while Chris Davies’ men suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Hull City.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this evening’s Championship contest at Deepdale.
