PNE are looking to bounce back from defeat at West Brom

Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman is relishing Tuesday night’s clash with Birmingham City.

The Lilywhites return to home soil after a frustrating 2-1 defeat at West Brom - only their second Championship loss of the campaign. Whiteman was full of praise for the team’s performance at The Hawthorns and highlighted North End’s improvement in his post-match interview.

Now, attention turns to the visit of Chris Davies’ side. The Blues stormed to the League One title last season but sit 17th after 10 matches, with 12 points on the board. Given the narrow nature of the Championship a win in Lancashire would take Birmingham just one point behind Preston, who head into the match sitting eighth.

North End do not have a Saturday home fixture until early December, with all four of the next Deepdale games evening kick-offs. PNE’s captain knows how strong the Lilywhites have been over the years, under the lights. As soon as the final whistle went at West Brom, focus immediately shifted to getting back on track against the Blues.

“No-one's going to want to come to Deepdale this season,” said Whiteman. “I think we've been excellent at home. It’s one that we've got to look forward to. I think they'll be looking at us and, as I mentioned before, we're a proper team now.

“We need the fans there. They have been all season, getting behind us. Let's make it a proper game. Birmingham have got all the talk in the pre-season about what they're going to do this season but yeah, let’s bring it on.”

Paul Heckingbottom on Birmingham City

He said: “Yeah, big squad. Gone for it again with the recruitment. This league, as I've said before, if it was about that we'd be losing the games, wouldn't we? It's not about the money, not about the budget, it's about the players and how we prepare and then how we go and play.

“We don't approach any game any different and we want to try and win every game, I think you can see that. Two really good opponents again (up next)... big clubs, big followings and our fans, they'll enjoy that challenge of being the best fans, as we're enjoying being the best team on the pitch.”

