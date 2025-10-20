Preston North End return to home soil on Tuesday for the visit of Birmingham City.

The Lilywhites left West Brom empty handed last time out, but manager Paul Heckingbottom and captain Ben Whiteman both took plenty of positives away from The Hawthorns.

They now prepare to lock horns with Chris Davies’ side under the Deepdale lights. Birmingham were beaten 2-3 at home to Hull City last weekend, with the hosts reduced to ten men on the hour.

North End’s boss could well ring the changes against the Blues given that Preston are back in action on Friday night, when they welcome Sheffield United to town.

Ali McCann and Daniel Jebbison are two strong shouts to return to the starting XI, while Michael Smith could also get the nod. A first league start for summer signing Odel Offiah would be no surprise, either.

Mads Frokjaer also made a positive impact on the bench at Albion. The Dane has had to settle for minutes off the bench so far, with midfield competition having heated up.

Here is our predicted PNE XI to start against Birmingham City...

RCB: Odel Offiah Jordan Storey has been solid this season but Offiah was bright off the bench last weekend. It's three games in a short space of time so the squad may be needed. This looks like a decent opportunity to give the summer recruit his chance from the start.

CB: Lewis Gibson He's been in excellent form all season. Birmingham are vulnerable from crosses so Liam Lindsay could come into Heckingbottom's thinking. Even if so, it's hard to see Gibson not starting.