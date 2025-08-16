Preston North End v Leicester City: Early team and injury news as 9 out and 2 doubts

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for PNE, who are in action for the third time this week as they face Leicester City at Deepdale this afternoon.
The Lilywhites began their Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw against QPR last week, with Milutin Osmajic on the scoresheet at Loftus Road.
North End were then in action on Tuesday evening, beating League Two outfit Barrow 1-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
Focus now returns to the league for PNE, with the newly-relegated Foxes making the trip to Lancashire this afternoon.
Marti Cifuentes’ men edged past Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day, with Wout Faes’ strike securing a 2-1 win.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news for both sides ahead of today’s Championship contest at Deepdale.
