Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is unlikely to make many changes for Saturday’s clash with Leicester City.

The Lilywhites drew 1-1 at Queens Park Rangers last weekend, in their opening fixture of 2025/26. Most of the starting lineup at Loftus Road should retain their places in the side, given Preston’s early season injury list.

Robbie Brady, Jordan Thompson, Brad Potts, Will Keane, Daniel Jebbison and now Mads Frokjaer are all sidelined, while Liam Lindsay is looking to return to the squad after illness and a knock to his knee.

One decision is whether Heckingbottom goes with a front two of Milutin Osmajic and Michael Smith once again, or if Tottenham Hotspur loan man Alfie Devine comes in for his first league start at Preston.

It’s back-to-back home games, against relegated duo Leicester and Ipswich, for North End. Heckingbottom is relishing the prospect of being back at Deepdale and wants everyone to play their part.

He said pre-match: “Good games, yeah. You know I like playing at home. Back on the sideline as well, so that's good. Hopefully, we have big atmospheres and usually, when we get that, we get big performances. So, that's my expectation for the weekend.”

He added: “I think I spoke after the QPR game when we were talking about the type of questions I felt were negative. Rightly so, what you're asking about, I get that. But it's driving a narrative that I don't want. It's irrelevant.

“What we have got is a good group of people here at this club. A group of players who will give everything and we've got a passionate fan base. Just give me that any day of the week, that's it. But everyone has to turn up.

“So, not just the players, the fans. We have to get decisions right and if we're doing that together as 20,000, then we'll be OK. It's almost forget all that other stuff. Forget it, not bothered.

“Just give me 20 thousand PNE fans turning up, singing their hearts out, getting behind the players. Whichever 11 players are on the pitch, giving everything at that one moment in time, and we get more decisions right than wrong, then the rest is irrelevant.”

Here is our predicted XI to start against Marti Cifuentes’ men.