Where PNE are predicted to finish in the Championship next season.Where PNE are predicted to finish in the Championship next season.
Where PNE are predicted to finish in the Championship next season. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

I asked AI to predict final 2025-26 Championship table - and here’s where Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers & Wrexham finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 1st Jun 2025, 17:30 BST

All 24 teams have booked their spot in the 2025-26 Championship.

Planning is already well underway behind the scenes at Deepdale as Paul Heckingbottom prepares for his first summer transfer window in charge.

There will be some familiar trips to the likes of Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and more, while Leicester City, Charlton Athletic, Wrexham, Ipswich Town, Wrexham and Southampton are back in the calendar.

The Lilywhites have signed Jordan Thompson and Daniel Iversen as they look to improve on their 20th-placed finish last term.

But where could PNE finish?

Well, we’ve taken to the world of AI, specifically X’s Grok tool, to predict the final 2025-26 Championship standings. Here where North End are expected to end the campaign.

Your next PNE read: Former Preston North End and Stoke City man playing overseas celebrates promotion to top flight

Prediction: Strong squad with talents like Jack Clarke and a proven manager in Kieran McKenna. Bookmakers favour them for promotion, and their recent Premier League experience suggests they’ll dominate.

1. 1st: Ipswich Town

Prediction: Strong squad with talents like Jack Clarke and a proven manager in Kieran McKenna. Bookmakers favour them for promotion, and their recent Premier League experience suggests they’ll dominate. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Prediction: With Will Still as manager and parachute payments, they’re well-positioned for a top-two finish. Their squad depth and potential signings make them strong contenders.

2. 2nd: Southampton

Prediction: With Will Still as manager and parachute payments, they’re well-positioned for a top-two finish. Their squad depth and potential signings make them strong contenders. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Prediction: Despite financial power and a strong squad, a potential points deduction could hinder their title chances. They’re still likely to secure a play-off spot.

3. 3rd: Leicester City

Prediction: Despite financial power and a strong squad, a potential points deduction could hinder their title chances. They’re still likely to secure a play-off spot. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Prediction: Beaten play-off finalists with a competitive squad. They’re expected to push for a top-six finish.

4. 4th: Sheffield United

Prediction: Beaten play-off finalists with a competitive squad. They’re expected to push for a top-six finish. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Paul Heckingbottom
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice