Planning is already well underway behind the scenes at Deepdale as Paul Heckingbottom prepares for his first summer transfer window in charge.
There will be some familiar trips to the likes of Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and more, while Leicester City, Charlton Athletic, Wrexham, Ipswich Town, Wrexham and Southampton are back in the calendar.
The Lilywhites have signed Jordan Thompson and Daniel Iversen as they look to improve on their 20th-placed finish last term.
But where could PNE finish?
Well, we’ve taken to the world of AI, specifically X’s Grok tool, to predict the final 2025-26 Championship standings. Here where North End are expected to end the campaign.
Your next PNE read: Former Preston North End and Stoke City man playing overseas celebrates promotion to top flight
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.