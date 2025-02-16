What are Preston North End's chances of promotion from the Championship under Paul Heckingbottom?

Neither side was able to find a breakthrough as Burnley who have only conceded nine goals in the league this season made it 11 games without conceding. North End meanwhile have suffered just two defeats in their last 10 games and haven't lost at home since early November against Bristol City.

PNE and Burnley have now played to two goalless draws this season with the game at Turf Moor back in October also ending goalless. The two sides will do battle again at Deepdale when they play each other in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Heckingbottom told the Evening Post: “I enjoyed it as much as I can when I’m not on the sideline. Good, tough game and intensity to it which reflects top-end Championship. It’s a good point in the end. Really pleased

“That's two games we've had against them now; margins are so fine and as we've shown against all the teams at the top, really, if that's our level then we'd be up there with them.

After going the week unbeaten after defeating Norwich City in midweek and holding a side which holds ambitions of winning the league, there's a feeling of optimism around the place. For any team below the top four sides in the division, it's wide open and any side who go on a run with a little over the quarter of the season left might fancy their chances of being involved in the play-offs.

North End trail West Brom in sixth by seven points but they have a game in hand due to their involvement in the FA Cup. PNE are looking up rather than down with 12 points separating them and the relegation zone, and so why can't a fan dream/ We take a look at the latest Championship promotion and relegation markets with B365.

What are the latest Championship promotion odds?

Leeds United 1/66, Sheffield United 1/3, Burnley 8/13, Sunderland 11/10, Middlesbrough 9/1, West Brom 14/1, Coventry City 14/1, Blackburn Rovers 14/1, Norwich City 20/1, Bristol City 50/1, Watford 66/1, Millwall 100/1, QPR 100/1, Sheffield Wednesday 150/1, Preston North End 150/1, Swansea City 250/1, Cardiff City 350/1, Stoke City 400/1, Hull City 500/1, Oxford United 750/1, Portsmouth 1250/1, Derby County 1500/1, Luton Town 2000/1, Plymouth Argyle 3500/1

What are the latest Championship relegation odds?

Plymouth Argyle 1/7, Derby County 11/10, Luton Town 11/10, Portsmouth 2/1, Cardiff City 9/4, Hull City 3/1, Stoke City 4/1, Oxford United 9/2, Swansea City 10/1, Preston North End 66/1, Millwall 80/1, QPR 100/1, Sheffield Wednesday 125/1, Watford 150/1, Bristol City 200/1, Norwich City 250/1, Blackburn Rovers 350/1, Coventry City 750/1, Middlesbrough 750/1, West Brom 1000/1, Sunderland 2000/1, Burnley 20001/, Sheffield United 2500/1, Leeds United 2500/1

