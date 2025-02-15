It finished goalless in the Lancashire derby at Deepdale

Preston North End drew 0-0 with Burnley for the second time this season, in Saturday’s early kick-off at Deepdale.

Here are our player ratings...

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman

Hit and miss with some of his first half kicking. Another clean sheet in the bag though. 6.5

Ryan Porteous

Was awarded Man of the Match. Solid on the whole and hard in the tackle. Caught out once at the end of the first half. 7.5

Lewis Gibson

Handled the ball under pressure and defended his box well plenty of times. One dicey moment right at the end of the first half when he let the ball bounce. 7

Andrew Hughes

Played his part in keeping another clean sheet. Sent forward passes into clever areas and he competed well overall. 7

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Another all-action showing down the right. Saw a chance smothered well by Trafford first half. 7.5

Stefan Thordarson

Sprayed some lovely diagonal passes and always wanted the ball. His positive foray forward led to the Kesler-Hayden chance. 6.5

Ryan Ledson

Another hard fought performance in midfield with some effective work without the ball. 6.5

Jayden Meghoma

Dispossessed by Anthony early doors which led to a Burnley chance. Equipped himself admirably after that though. 6.5

Mads Frokjaer

If anyone was going to make something happen it was likely to be him. Picked up some dangerous pockets and asked questions. 7.5

Brad Potts

Put in a solid shift in attacking midfield... relentless in his effort and endeavour. Scuffed a opportunity over the crossbar first half and curled one wide in the second. 7

Milutin Osmajic

One opening in the first half which was well blocked. Some decent work with his back to goal. 6

Substitutes

Sam Greenwood

Preston’s first substitute on the day. Worked hard but couldn’t quite provide that spark. 6

Emil Riis

Added some power at the top end of the pitch and made runs into space but Burnley marshalled him impressively. 6

Robbie Brady

Came on in injury time and defended his box well on a couple of occasions to relieve pressure. 6.5

Will Keane

Introduced in the final few minutes. 6