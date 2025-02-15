'Solid', 'All-action' - Preston North End player ratings vs Burnley with three 7.5/10s as Watford man strong
Preston North End drew 0-0 with Burnley for the second time this season, in Saturday’s early kick-off at Deepdale.
Here are our player ratings...
Starting XI
Freddie Woodman
Hit and miss with some of his first half kicking. Another clean sheet in the bag though. 6.5
Ryan Porteous
Was awarded Man of the Match. Solid on the whole and hard in the tackle. Caught out once at the end of the first half. 7.5
Lewis Gibson
Handled the ball under pressure and defended his box well plenty of times. One dicey moment right at the end of the first half when he let the ball bounce. 7
Andrew Hughes
Played his part in keeping another clean sheet. Sent forward passes into clever areas and he competed well overall. 7
Kaine Kesler-Hayden
Another all-action showing down the right. Saw a chance smothered well by Trafford first half. 7.5
Stefan Thordarson
Sprayed some lovely diagonal passes and always wanted the ball. His positive foray forward led to the Kesler-Hayden chance. 6.5
Ryan Ledson
Another hard fought performance in midfield with some effective work without the ball. 6.5
Jayden Meghoma
Dispossessed by Anthony early doors which led to a Burnley chance. Equipped himself admirably after that though. 6.5
Mads Frokjaer
If anyone was going to make something happen it was likely to be him. Picked up some dangerous pockets and asked questions. 7.5
Brad Potts
Put in a solid shift in attacking midfield... relentless in his effort and endeavour. Scuffed a opportunity over the crossbar first half and curled one wide in the second. 7
Milutin Osmajic
One opening in the first half which was well blocked. Some decent work with his back to goal. 6
Substitutes
Sam Greenwood
Preston’s first substitute on the day. Worked hard but couldn’t quite provide that spark. 6
Emil Riis
Added some power at the top end of the pitch and made runs into space but Burnley marshalled him impressively. 6
Robbie Brady
Came on in injury time and defended his box well on a couple of occasions to relieve pressure. 6.5
Will Keane
Introduced in the final few minutes. 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.