PNE drew 0-0 with Burnley on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom took plenty of positives from his side’s goalless draw with Burnley on Saturday.

The Lilywhites were unable to find a way past Scott Parker’s side as the two teams shared the spoils, without scoring, for the second time this season. Burnley’s record of just nine conceded goals in the league remained in tact as they extended their unbeaten record to 22 matches in all competitions.

It was fiercely contested over the 90 minutes with clear-cut chances in short supply. Kaine Kesler-Hayden was kept out in the first half by James Trafford. For the visitors, Lyle Foster had a couple of big opportunities either side of the half-time whistle. In the end, defences prevailed.

Milutin Osmajic of Preston North End shoots | Getty Images

“Yeah, I enjoyed it as much as I can when I’m not on the sideline,” said Heckingbottom. “Good, tough game and intensity to it which reflects top-end Championship. It’s a good point in the end. Really pleased (withur performance). That's two games we've had against them now; margins are so fine and as we've shown against all the teams at the top, really, if that's our level then we'd be up there with them.

“But when we have dropped below that, or we've not been clinical enough when we've had opportunities, then we've not got the points that we deserve. But I think that's another good indication, good reminder to players that we're more than capable of competing at the top end in this division. I think we're one of the best teams without the ball in this league but we do it in a totally different way to Burnley.

“Their best chance first half came right at the end when they played that long ball over the top - and then the best chance second half was that second phase from a corner where, I'm not sure if it was offside or not, but I think it's (Lyle) Foster who just pulls it wrong side of the post. Apart from that, yeah, we were comfortable and it was always going to be that.

“The last game against them showed that. I think the only thing that would have changed the pattern of the game would have been an early goal for either team in both games. Then it was who wanted it more and both teams stood strong and that meant it was going to be a nil-nil. Not just against Burnley; that's (lack of shots at goal) is one of our flaws in all our games.

“I’m looking at the situations we get in and we should have had so many more shots and so many more goals. So I'm not just talking about creating chances. From the chances we've created throughout the season, we would like more goals from them, definitely. But from the areas we get in on the pitch, we 100 per cent should have been creating more chances throughout the season.

“That's one thing we've got to be better at as a group and that's what I'm looking at. So I'm saying we compete with all the top teams and results show that 100 per cent. But what I do see from the top teams is they've got so many players, where they may not be playing the best and the opposition's on top, but there'll be a moment produced or a bit of quality produced which gives them a win. That's why we're not in that top four with those at the minute. That's the difference between us and them.”

“It looked like the referee handled it well.”

One incident in the second half came when Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri raced to the referee and then the dugout, after PNE striker Milutin Osmajic said something to the Tunisian. The game came to a halt before eventually resuming after dialogue with both benches and teams. Heckingbottom, who was banned from the touchline for the game, could not confirm the nature of the confrontation.

“No, from up there it looked like there was some sort of allegation against Milly, whether he's said something or not,” said Heckingbottom. “It looked like the referee handled it well in terms of the procedures, what's meant to happen and he diffused everything.

“So I don't know what was the cause of it but it just looked like the ref handled it all well. I'm seeing the same as you guys. I've not spoken to the referee; I've not spoke to anyone other than our staff.

“And I'm not too sure anyone down there knew. Milly could have been shouting in any language under the sun... shouting anything when you've heard him ranting. So it could have been anything.”