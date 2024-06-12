Joao Felix and Robbie Brady | Getty Images

Republic of Ireland lost 3-0 to Portugal on Tuesday night

Preston North End man Robbie Brady played 53 minutes as the Republic of Ireland lost 3-0 in Portugal on Tuesday night.

North End’s number 11 started both international friendlies over the break, against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium and then in Aveiro. With John O’Shea in interim charge, Ireland fell behind after 18 minutes as Joao Felix curled home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cristiano Ronaldo was in the starting lineup and after an hour, the game was put to bed courtesy of the Portugal captain. Ronaldo rocketed a left footed shot into the top corner from 18 yards, after 50 minutes, before sweeping in number three, ten minutes later.

Ireland are not at Euro 2024 and therefore Brady’s summer break can now begin. Ex-PNE loan man Troy Parrott started the game, but Lilywhites captain Alan Browne was not involved - with O’Shea having previously addressed his contract situation.

As for Brady, the Irish Independent rated Brady a five out of 10, saying: ‘Not the finest night of his 64-cap career. Was sloppy in possession too often and was fortunate not to concede a penalty for barging into Ronaldo in the first half.’

The next time Ireland are in action is September, as they host England in the Nations League. A permanent manager should be in place by then, with O’Shea in contention to succeed Stephen Kenny - who was let go in November 2023.