Another start for Preston North End man as Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunner for Portugal
Preston North End man Robbie Brady played 53 minutes as the Republic of Ireland lost 3-0 in Portugal on Tuesday night.
North End’s number 11 started both international friendlies over the break, against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium and then in Aveiro. With John O’Shea in interim charge, Ireland fell behind after 18 minutes as Joao Felix curled home.
Cristiano Ronaldo was in the starting lineup and after an hour, the game was put to bed courtesy of the Portugal captain. Ronaldo rocketed a left footed shot into the top corner from 18 yards, after 50 minutes, before sweeping in number three, ten minutes later.
Ireland are not at Euro 2024 and therefore Brady’s summer break can now begin. Ex-PNE loan man Troy Parrott started the game, but Lilywhites captain Alan Browne was not involved - with O’Shea having previously addressed his contract situation.
As for Brady, the Irish Independent rated Brady a five out of 10, saying: ‘Not the finest night of his 64-cap career. Was sloppy in possession too often and was fortunate not to concede a penalty for barging into Ronaldo in the first half.’
The next time Ireland are in action is September, as they host England in the Nations League. A permanent manager should be in place by then, with O’Shea in contention to succeed Stephen Kenny - who was let go in November 2023.
On the vacancy, O’Shea said: "We'll dust ourselves down and see what happens. I thanked the players for their application, and it is tricky for them, so let's wait and see."
