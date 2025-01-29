Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Latest transfer news from across the second tier

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are your Wednesday transfer headlines from the Championship...

Blades pip Owls to signing

Sheffield United are reportedly set to beat rivals Sheffield Wednesday to the signing of Harry Clarke from Ipswich Town. The 23-year-old is said to be on his way to Bramall Lane, on loan for the rest of the season. Clarke was a key member of the Tractor Boys’ promotion side but has seen game time dry up in the top flight this campaign. Chris Wilder has already added Tom Cannon, Ben Brereton Diaz and Hamza Choudhury to his squad this window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE man set for loan move

Preston North End defender Kian Best is understood to be in Ireland to agree a loan move to Premier Division side Bohemians. The 19-year-old has only made three substitute appearances for the PNE first team this campaign after playing 13 games in his breakthrough season. It would be the first loan move of the versatile defender’s career. Bohemians - who have had ex-Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset on trial - kick-off their season on February 16 against Shamrock Rovers.

QPR swoop for Spurs youngster

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur winger Min-Hyeok Yang is on his way to Queens Park Rangers on loan until the end of the season. Spurs snapped the 18-year-old up in the summer from South Korean side Gangwon FC, but he only joined up with the Premier League club in December. Yang has been on the bench of late for an injury hit Tottenham but is yet to debut and Championship game time is said to appeal. The Rs are two places and one point above Preston in the Championship table.

Lions looking for late additions

Alex Neil has guided Millwall to consecutive away wins in the space of four days, against Luton Town and Portsmouth. Now, the former PNE boss wants to bolster his Lions squad before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline. Aaron Connolly and Tristan Crama have been brought to The Den this month, but Millwall lost star man Romain Esse to Crystal Palace - for a fee said to be in the region of £14million.

Post-Pompey, Neil said: “We’re hopeful. We’re working on a lot of things so as always there’s a lot of moving parts in the window and we’re doing our best to get a few across the line. So let’s see what the next few days bring.”