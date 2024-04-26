Marc Leonard

Swansea City boss Luke Williams is not aware of any interest in reported Preston North End transfer target, Marc Leonard.

The 22-year-old midfielder is on loan at Northampton Town, from Brighton. He has spent the last two seasons at Sixfields - playing 96 games. He has one year left to run on his contract with the Seagulls, but is reportedly free to leave this summer. A fee of £300,000 is said to be Brighton’s asking price, with a whole host of clubs credited with interest.

Preston have continuously been one of those, but Cardiff, Swansea, Coventry, Plymouth and Portsmouth have all been mentioned too. Links to Pompey were played down by their local media and Williams - who is head coach of Swansea and therefore focused on matters on the pitch - did not have a great deal to say on the speculation.

“I didn’t really hear anything yet,” said the 43-year-old. “We do have a big recruitment meeting coming up that maybe is going to shed some more light. But, I don’t know. The meeting is next week and then probably every single day after Millwall.”