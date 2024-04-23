Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard’s summer price tag has emerged, according to a report.

Leonard has been linked with a move to Preston North End over the last 18 months. He has reportedly attracted interest from several Championship clubs - as well as in Europe. And a new report from Football Insider claims that Brighton are 'unlikely' to block a transfer exit - should they receive their desired price.

It is claimed by the outlet that an offer in the region of £300,000 should do the trick and see them part ways with the midfielder. North End are said to face competition from Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle. Earlier this year, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed that Swansea City had also been keen.

Portsmouth were another club linked, but it has been suggested that they are not interested in a move at present. PNE will likely be active again this summer, having not signed anyone during the January window. Manager Ryan Lowe had planned to hold a meeting regarding transfers - for next season - this week, but was considering moving it back after the loss to QPR.

Leonard is currently on loan at Northampton Town having joined them for a second successive campaign. He was named the club's Player of the Year by both the supporters and his peers. The 22-year-old has played in all of the Cobblers' matches this season and has got six assists and five goals in 45 matches.