Preston North End have turned down an approach from Saudi Arabia for Kian Best, the Lancashire Post understands.

The Lilywhites are believed to have received a bid from one club in the Saudi Pro League, but after talking to the player it became clear Best did not wish to pursue the move. The exact fee offered is not known, but it prompted PNE to speak to the teenager - whose response put the matter to bed. Best, 19, is under contract at Deepdale until next summer.

He broke on to the first team stage last season, straight out of the academy - which he joined at the age of nine. Best made 14 appearances across all competitions in 2023/24, with one assist provided. The youngster earned a call-up to the England Under-19 squad and there were links to Premier League outfit Fulham, in December.

So far, this campaign, Best has come off the bench against Sheffield United and Harrogate Town. He started the first four league games of last season and then had a run of five more starts between October and November. But, after a testing night at Middlesbrough away, he didn’t feature in the next 19 Championship games - though an ankle injury was suffered in that period.

Best has operated at left centre-back and left wing-back for PNE. Following Greg Cunningham’s exit this summer, the defender is understudy to Andrew Hughes at present. North End have Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Robbie Brady and Jeppe Okkels who can play down the left, so a slot in the Lilywhites’ back three - or at left back in a four - looks most likely for Best in a Preston shirt.