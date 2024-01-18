Ranking and rating Ryan Lowe's 19 signings at Preston North End as wait for January incomings continues
It's currently the PNE boss' fifth transfer window as manager - having been appointed in December 2021
It was never expected to be a busy transfer window for Preston North End and that is certainly the case, 18 days into January.
The Lilywhites are yet to make any signings in the winter window, having brought eight new players to the club last summer. One of those was Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay though, who headed back to his parent club this week after making two appearances for PNE.
Outgoing business was always going to dictate North End's ability to recruit; Lewis Leigh is the only other departure, on loan to Crewe Alexandra for the rest of the season. This week, club director Peter Ridsdale reinforced the above point on the back of PNE's published accounts.
He said: “In the summer transfer window we made strides to develop and strengthen our squad. We signed eight players, one of the most active I have been involved in since joining the club. We are up against financial constraints and any January activity will need to be balanced with outgoings to keep us within the £39m, three-year cumulative losses limit set by the EFL."
With transfer news and rumours in relatively short supply, we've had a go at ranking and rating all 19 of Ryan Lowe's signings as PNE boss...