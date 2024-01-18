It's currently the PNE boss' fifth transfer window as manager - having been appointed in December 2021

It was never expected to be a busy transfer window for Preston North End and that is certainly the case, 18 days into January.

The Lilywhites are yet to make any signings in the winter window, having brought eight new players to the club last summer. One of those was Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay though, who headed back to his parent club this week after making two appearances for PNE.

Outgoing business was always going to dictate North End's ability to recruit; Lewis Leigh is the only other departure, on loan to Crewe Alexandra for the rest of the season. This week, club director Peter Ridsdale reinforced the above point on the back of PNE's published accounts.

He said: “In the summer transfer window we made strides to develop and strengthen our squad. We signed eight players, one of the most active I have been involved in since joining the club. We are up against financial constraints and any January activity will need to be balanced with outgoings to keep us within the £39m, three-year cumulative losses limit set by the EFL."

With transfer news and rumours in relatively short supply, we've had a go at ranking and rating all 19 of Ryan Lowe's signings as PNE boss...

1 . 19. Calvin Ramsay - 2/10 Looked like a potentially exciting loan pick up but played just two games in his six months with PNE. A great shame for a humble lad who clearly has talent. He just did not get a look in due to injury, illness and then competition. Photo Sales

2 . 18. Josh Onomah - 4/10 Showed promise after getting himself fit and into the team, but ended up leaving the club after four months due to silly complications during talks in the summer. A case of what could've been. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

3 . 17. Layton Stewart - 4/10 The striker has made the odd cameo appearance off the bench, but nothing sufficient enough to judge him on. Has a contract at PNE until 2026 and could do to get out on loan this month. Photo Sales

4 . 16. Liam Delap - 5/10 The hope was that he could play a big part in the second half of last season, but it didn't quite happen for him - with Tom Cannon stealing the limelight. Delap has shown what he can do at Hull City this season. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales