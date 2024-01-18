Transfer gossip - Leeds United plan swoop for Preston North End loanee sent back to Liverpool
If a deal is completed, he could feature against Ryan Lowe's side on Sunday at Elland Road.
Calvin Ramsay could be set for a swift return to the Championship after he was linked with one of Preston North End's rivals.
Ramsay returned to Liverpool this week after the Reds took the option to recall him. The £6.5m rated defender made just two appearances during his time at Deepdale, and having failed to displace Brad Potts at right-back following a series of injuries, the best course of action was to return him to Anfield.
Liverpool are undeterred by Ramsay's difficult experience in Lancashire and plan to loan him out again this month according to The Athletic's Liverpool correspondent James Pearce. The Reds are currently without Trent Alexander-Arnold for a couple of weeks and despite a shortage of right-backs, Ramsay will be allowed to leave with Conor Bradley preferred at this time.
It has now been reported by the Daily Mail that automatic promotion hopefuls Leeds United are interested - and could offer the opportunity of instant redemption. Liverpool beat Leeds to the signing of Ramsay when he was at Aberdeen and have seemingly reignited their interest in the one-time Scotland international.
Preston of course face Leeds United on Sunday (January 21) in front of the Sky Sports cameras. As of yet, there is nothing to suggest that a move to Elland Road is imminent, but transfer talks can accelerate if there is a mutual agreement between the two.
If Leeds were to ramp up their interest then they would need to conclude a deal by lunch time on Friday for him to be eligible to play against his former club. Liverpool must also not play Ramsay in any of their upcoming games as if he were to feature for the Reds, he would be unable to play another club again this season as per FIFA rules.
Leeds are in the market for a right-back after allowing Luke Ayling to join Middlesbrough on a loan deal until the end of the season. Cody Drameh is out of favour at Leeds and has been on loan at Birmingham City, and so academy graduate Archie Gray has been the preferred option.