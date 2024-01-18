If a deal is completed, he could feature against Ryan Lowe's side on Sunday at Elland Road.

Calvin Ramsay could be on his way back to the Championship. The former Preston North End loanee will leave Anfield again on loan this month. (Image: CameraSport - Dave Howarth)

Calvin Ramsay could be set for a swift return to the Championship after he was linked with one of Preston North End's rivals.

Ramsay returned to Liverpool this week after the Reds took the option to recall him. The £6.5m rated defender made just two appearances during his time at Deepdale, and having failed to displace Brad Potts at right-back following a series of injuries, the best course of action was to return him to Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are undeterred by Ramsay's difficult experience in Lancashire and plan to loan him out again this month according to The Athletic's Liverpool correspondent James Pearce. The Reds are currently without Trent Alexander-Arnold for a couple of weeks and despite a shortage of right-backs, Ramsay will be allowed to leave with Conor Bradley preferred at this time.

It has now been reported by the Daily Mail that automatic promotion hopefuls Leeds United are interested - and could offer the opportunity of instant redemption. Liverpool beat Leeds to the signing of Ramsay when he was at Aberdeen and have seemingly reignited their interest in the one-time Scotland international.

Preston of course face Leeds United on Sunday (January 21) in front of the Sky Sports cameras. As of yet, there is nothing to suggest that a move to Elland Road is imminent, but transfer talks can accelerate if there is a mutual agreement between the two.

If Leeds were to ramp up their interest then they would need to conclude a deal by lunch time on Friday for him to be eligible to play against his former club. Liverpool must also not play Ramsay in any of their upcoming games as if he were to feature for the Reds, he would be unable to play another club again this season as per FIFA rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad