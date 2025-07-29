Kian Taylor | Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport

Next move confirmed for youngster following exit from PNE

Kian Taylor has signed for Greenock Morton after leaving Preston North End.

The Scottish Championship side, subject to international clearance and SFA approval, have handed an ‘initial one-year deal’ to the 20-year-old. Taylor hails from Preston and came through the youth ranks at his hometown club.

He signed a two-year professional deal after completing his scholarship and made one appearance for the first team - in the Carabao Cup at home to Salford City. Taylor, who can play in defence and midfield, had loan spells at Altrincham and Stafford Rangers.

He featured in pre-season games against Annan Athletic and Queen of the South, prior to signing on the dotted line for Morton. Taylor was on the score sheet against the former and manager Dougie Imrie is happy to have him on board.

“Kian is a young player with great potential who adds more competition to the midfield,” said Imrie. “We saw what Kian can offer in pre-season during his appearances against Annan Athletic and Queen of the South. I am delighted to welcome him to Cappielow.”

Taylor’s move will see him not only work under Imrie, but also former Preston manager Billy Davies. The Scot has returned to management for the first time in 11 years, working as Technical Head Coach alongside Imrie.

