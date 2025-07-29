Tom Barkhuizen | Getty Images

The forward moved on from Derby County this summer

Barrow have signed ex-Preston North End winger Tom Barkhuizen on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old - who spoke to the Lancashire Post this summer about his time at Deepdale - was a free agent after leaving Derby County.

He has now joined the sixth club of his career, and will face PNE in the first round of the Carabao Cup - Paul Heckingbottom’s side head to Holker Street on August 9.

Head coach Andy Whing said: “We’re really excited to be able to bring in someone of Tom’s quality.

“He’s had a fantastic career to date at a higher level, and he’s as ambitious as we are to help move the club forward.

“Tom can play in a number of forward positions and gives us something different with his directness and eye for goal.”

Barkhuizen joined PNE on a pre-contract agreement in November 2016. He went on to make 209 appearances for the club, scoring 38 goals and assisting 21.

The former Morecambe, Fleetwood and Blackpool man signed for Derby, on a free, in the summer of 2022 - and he won promotion from League One in his first year there. His overall record in a Rams shirt was 14 goals and 11 assists in 113 outings.

