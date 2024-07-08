League One club set to sign former Preston North End pair as deals 'agreed'
Burton Albion are set to sign two former Preston North End players, according to reports.
The Brewers finished 20th in League One last season and appointed former AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson in early June. Burton have had a busy summer transfer window already and they now look set to sign two more players.
One of those is ex-PNE winger Billy Bodin, who left promoted Oxford United this summer upon the expiry of his contract. The Welshman spent three years with the Us, after leaving North End in the summer of 2021.
It’s suggested, by transfer guru Pete O’Rourke, that a deal is ‘agreed’ for Burton to sign Bodin on a free transfer. And, another imminent arrival at the Pirelli Stadium appears to be Carlisle United left back Jack Armer.
The 23-year-old has racked up 152 appearances for the Blues, across League One and Two. Armer came through Preston’s academy and spent one year as a pro at Deepdale, before he was let go during Covid.
After Carlisle’s relegation back to the fourth tier, Armer looks on his way back to League One. It’s reported that Albion have also agreed to sign the defender. Carlisle manager Paul Simpson has confirmed that a bid has been received - and that the player is appealed by the move.
"There's an offer come in for him and it's something that Jack wanted to explore as well,” he told the News and Star. “If anything [like that] happens, I think the right thing to do is to speak to players about it because the way that the football world is, they always find out.
“So, I'm really straight with players and I told him about it. It's something he wanted to explore. If it happens, he goes with our best wishes because it will be the deal that's right for the football club and right for Jack Armer.”
