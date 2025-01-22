All 33 signings made in the Championship this transfer window as Stoke City, Sheffield United & Hull City add
Stoke City and Portsmouth are the latest two Championship clubs to make new signings.
The Potters have brought in Josh Wilson-Esbrand on loan from Manchester City - a player boss Mark Robins had during his time at Coventry City. At Fratton Park, teenage striker Thomas Waddingham has arrived on a permanent basis from Brisbane Roar.
Preston North End have completed two pieces of incoming business this month. Jayden Meghoma became signing number two last week as he made the loan move from Brentford. Earlier in the window PNE signed defender Lewis Gibson from Plymouth Argyle - for a reported fee in excess of £1.5million.
Elsewhere in Lancashire, Preston’s rivals Burnley completed a deal for Jonjo Shelvey this week. The 32-year-old makes the move to Turf Moor after seeing his contract with Turkish Super Lig club Eyupspor expire. The former Newcastle United and Liverpool man was taken on trial by the Clarets.
Across the second tier 17 clubs have added to their squads so far in the January transfer window. Yet to recruit are Leeds United, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City and Swansea City. Here’s an overview of the 33 signings made...
Every signing made so far in the Championship
Blackburn Rovers: Dion Sanderson (loan), Adam Forshaw
Burnley: Jonjo Shelvey, Oliver Sonne
Cardiff City: Yousef Salech
Derby County: Lars-Jorgen Salvesen
Hull City: Matt Crooks, Joe Gelhardt (loan), Nordin Amrabat, Kyle Joseph
Luton Town: Isaiah Jones, Christ Makosso
Millwall: Aaron Connolly, Tristan Crama
Norwich City: Lewis Dobbin (loan), Anis Ben Slimane, Matej Jurasek
Oxford United: Alex Matos (loan), Ole Romeny, Tom Bradshaw, Michal Helik
Plymouth Argyle: Tymoteusz Purchacz (loan), Michael Baidoo
Portsmouth: Isaac Hayden (loan), Rob Atkinson (loan), Thomas Waddingham
Preston North End: Lewis Gibson, Jayden Meghoma (loan)
QPR: Ronnie Edwards (loan)
Sheffield United: Ben Brereton Diaz (loan)
Stoke City: Josh Wilson-Esbrand (loan)
Sunderland: Enzo Le Fee (loan)
Watford: James Abankwah (loan)
