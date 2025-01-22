Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The transfer window officially closes for Championship clubs on February 3

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoke City and Portsmouth are the latest two Championship clubs to make new signings.

The Potters have brought in Josh Wilson-Esbrand on loan from Manchester City - a player boss Mark Robins had during his time at Coventry City. At Fratton Park, teenage striker Thomas Waddingham has arrived on a permanent basis from Brisbane Roar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston North End have completed two pieces of incoming business this month. Jayden Meghoma became signing number two last week as he made the loan move from Brentford. Earlier in the window PNE signed defender Lewis Gibson from Plymouth Argyle - for a reported fee in excess of £1.5million.

Lewis Gibson in action for PNE | Getty Images

Elsewhere in Lancashire, Preston’s rivals Burnley completed a deal for Jonjo Shelvey this week. The 32-year-old makes the move to Turf Moor after seeing his contract with Turkish Super Lig club Eyupspor expire. The former Newcastle United and Liverpool man was taken on trial by the Clarets.

Across the second tier 17 clubs have added to their squads so far in the January transfer window. Yet to recruit are Leeds United, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City and Swansea City. Here’s an overview of the 33 signings made...

Every signing made so far in the Championship

Blackburn Rovers: Dion Sanderson (loan), Adam Forshaw

Burnley: Jonjo Shelvey, Oliver Sonne

Cardiff City: Yousef Salech

Derby County: Lars-Jorgen Salvesen

Hull City: Matt Crooks, Joe Gelhardt (loan), Nordin Amrabat, Kyle Joseph

Luton Town: Isaiah Jones, Christ Makosso

Millwall: Aaron Connolly, Tristan Crama

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich City: Lewis Dobbin (loan), Anis Ben Slimane, Matej Jurasek

Oxford United: Alex Matos (loan), Ole Romeny, Tom Bradshaw, Michal Helik

Plymouth Argyle: Tymoteusz Purchacz (loan), Michael Baidoo

Portsmouth: Isaac Hayden (loan), Rob Atkinson (loan), Thomas Waddingham

Preston North End: Lewis Gibson, Jayden Meghoma (loan)

QPR: Ronnie Edwards (loan)

Sheffield United: Ben Brereton Diaz (loan)

Stoke City: Josh Wilson-Esbrand (loan)

Sunderland: Enzo Le Fee (loan)

Watford: James Abankwah (loan)