The teenager impressed on his full debut for Preston North End at Watford

Jayden Meghoma said it was an ‘amazing feeling’ to make his full debut for Preston North End in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Watford.

The teenage left back, who arrived on loan from Brentford last Thursday, was named in the starting lineup for the midweek trip to Vicarage Road - having been an unused substitute in last weekend’s goalless draw at Luton Town.

That particular contest wasn’t Meghoma’s game according to boss Paul Heckingbottom, with a focus on set-pieces and aerial duels. But, his opportunity came against the Hornets and Meghoma seized it with both hands - assisting Milutin Osmajic’s opening goal on 17 minutes and defending maturely all night.

Post-match, PNE’s number three said: “It was an amazing feeling, you know. The most important thing is to get the three points and that's what we did. It was funny because Milly told me before the game where he likes to be running into the box. He told me to go front post and I did - I put in an area for him to attack and it was a good finish.

“I always try and stay aggressive with my man, whoever it is. It was a really attacking line-up... I think we have an amazing team, an amazing set of players and we all work really well together. I think this team that I've joined inside for is a perfect place for me to just play my football and do really well.

“I am just ready to play football to be honest... confident and excited to carry on. I'm hungry, I'm ready and it's what I've been waiting for. Hopefully I can deliver, impress the fans and just keep getting the three points every week. I am just ready to play football to be honest, confident and excited to carry on.”

“When an opportunity arises, you take it...”

It’s been a hectic few days for the 18-year-old but Meghoma is taking it all in his stride. A highly rated prospect at Brentford, he turned out four times for the Bees in the first half of the season. Going out on loan this month wasn’t always at the forefront of his mind but when the call came, there was only ever one answer. He’s embraced the move up north so far and enjoyed settling in.

“It happened so fast but when an opportunity arises, you take it and that's what I did,” said Meghoma. “When I spoke to the manager I think it was from the get-go he sold me, so it was amazing. I think all the guys here have been fantastic with me... the coaches and staff, the manager, everybody's been brilliant. It’s an easy place to set into quite quickly. Everyone’s been so welcoming.”