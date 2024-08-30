Josh Bowler | George Wood/Getty Images

PNE are reportedly set to sign Josh Bowler on transfer deadline day

He was once the enemy for Preston North End, but Josh Bowler is reportedly on his way to Deepdale from Nottingham Forest. And if the 25-year-old can show the quality he has proven to possess, on any kind of consistent basis, then the Lilywhites will certainly benefit. Brad Potts has proven that you can indeed endear yourself to the North End faithful, with a Bloomfield Road background. A few moments of magic from Bowler, which he is capable of providing, and that shouldn’t be too hard.

A deal has been agreed for the Forest man to join PNE, according to reports. After an up-and-down few years out on loan - the last spell with Cardiff City - Bowler should be hungry to show his best self once again on the second tier stage. He slightly dipped below expectations at the Bluebirds, after a bright start. The winger did score an absolute scorcher against Watford; his ability is evident. Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom’s task, of course, will be to get that out of the player as much as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new North End manager was looking for a difference-maker in attack, and Bowler should fill some of the creative void left behind by last season’s loan star Liam Millar. As for Heckingbottom himself, the 47-year-old has impressed so far and given off the vibe of a manager who knows how to get the best out of individuals - through both tactics and man-management. If North End get Bowler in the building, you get the sense Heckingbottom will really back himself to make the player shine.

It is very much a here-and-now signing, and the structure of the deal will be interesting to see - with it said to have ‘satisfied’ the final year of Bowler’s contract at the City Ground. PNE’s system, as a result, will also be intriguing. North End, should the deal get done, could suddenly be much more flexible in terms of shape. That can only be a good thing. Two wingers would be in the building: Jeppe Okkels and Bowler. Kaine Kesler-Hayden can operate as a right-back and Andrew Hughes is a capable left-back.

Heckingbottom is renowned for playing a back three, but the option to go 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1 or even 4-4-2 would be there - as well as 3-4-3. Preston’s new boss has been impressed with the squad’s quality and character so far, but he was always been determined to add to it. After two wins from two, he now looks set to secure his first signing as manager. It’s one that should go down pretty well in Preston; not so much 15 miles down the road.