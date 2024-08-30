Josh Bowler | Getty Images

Preston North End have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Josh Bowler from Nottingham Forest.

Sky Sports claim that the 25-year-old is travelling to Lancashire for a medical with the Lilywhites, on transfer deadline day. Manager Paul Heckingbottom has been aiming to strengthen his squad, since being appointed last Tuesday. Journalist Alan Nixon reported PNE’s interest in Bowler earlier this week, with Hull City also said to be eyeing a reunion with the wide man.

But, it’s now suggested that North End have won the race - and that it will be a permanent move to PNE for the Forest man. Bowler’s contract at the City Ground runs until 2025, having signed for Forest in the summer of 2022 for a reported £4million. He never made an appearance for the Premier League club, though, with loan spells at Olympiacos and Cardiff City - as well as a temporary return to Blackpool.

Sky Sports report that the deal ‘satisfies the final year of his contract’. Bowler came through the youth ranks at Queens Park Rangers, then joined Everton in 2017. He has more than 130 Championship appearances to his name, with 16 goals scored at the level. His stand out season in the division came at PNE’s arch-rivals, when he provided 10 goal contributions over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Lancashire Post reported on Friday morning that Preston were looking to bring a wide player in, and that their summer transfer business would likely be concluded - as a result. Bowler would become North End’s fifth signing of the window, following Jeppe Okkels, Stefan Thordarson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Sam Greenwood to the club. Heckingbottom remained coy when asked about Bowler last week, but did admit on Thursday he wanted to sign a player who can ‘change the dynamic’ of Preston’s team.