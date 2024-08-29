Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, 30 August

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is hopeful of adding to his squad before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Lilywhites have until 11pm to do further incoming business, with Heckingbottom keen to bring fresh faces through the door - after his appointment as boss last Tuesday. North End have been linked with the likes of Josh Bowler, Daniel Jebbison and Josh Coburn since the 47-year-old’s arrival.

PNE have, in total, brought four players to the club this summer: permanent recruits Stefan Thordarson and Jeppe Okkels, as well as loan men Sam Greenwood and Kaine Kesler-Hayden. Heckingbottom has stressed the importance of seizing opportunities in the final days of the summer window, and he says things have progressed since Tuesday night’s win over Harrogate Town.

“Yeah, progressing, honestly,” said Heckingbottom. “There are so many plates spinning and things are progressing. I hope it’s done tonight and they (lights at Euxton) are switched off in a few hours and we’re done! We are actively trying to do something, definitely. We are in control of most things here, which is nice and a good position to be in. The conversations around that are really reassuring.”

On whether he would like to sign a striker, the PNE boss added: “We are good (numbers wise) and we have got different types of forwards, which is good. Certainly, I want someone who can change the dynamic of the team a little bit. I think you have seen we’ve tried to get more bodies higher up the pitch and more pace on the (opposition’s) backline, so I want to be able to do that.”

As for outgoings, the North End chief does not want to lose any key first team players. Will Keane is not expected to leave the club, despite links to several clubs in the last week or so. A handful of youngsters, including Josh Seary and Noah Mawene, have gone out on loan for game time. Heckingbottom did not rule out other squad members leaving before the weekend, if the chance to go and get minutes is there.

“Yeah, potentially,” said Heckingbottom. “I have spoken to a couple about that, where clubs have maybe rung and shown interest. Or, I think we need to be open where, if the window closes and it’s right for one of the younger boys to maybe go into non-league as well - we need to be seriously considering that as part of their programme, to get them that exposure rather than just training, week-in-week-out. We can always bring them back then, if we can get them closer to our first team.”