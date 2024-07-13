Sammie Szmodics | Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Here are your morning Championship transfer headlines for Saturday, 13 July.

Sheffield United gatecrash Hull City deal

According to reports, Kieffer Moore has had a late change of heart and chosen to sign for Sheffield United - instead of Hull City. The Tigers are claimed to have agreed a deal to sign the AFC Bournemouth striker, with a three-year contract put on the table for the 31-year-old. But, the Blades - whose takeover situation remains unresolved - have swooped in and lured him to Bramall Lane. A move is expected to go through, with Moore’s family - who are based in the city - said to be a huge factor in the decision.

Blackburn Rovers could lose star man

Ipswich Town are reportedly ‘in talks’ to sign Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers. The Republic of Ireland international scored 27 goals last season, for the Ewood Park outfit. A fee in the region of £6million - plus add-ons - is said to be under discussion. It’s also suggested that personal terms will not be an issue for the Tractor Boys, following automatic promotion to the Premier League. The 28-year-old is under contract until 2026, with option.

Alfie Gilchrist enquiry made

The Chelsea youngster has been linked with Preston North End, Leeds United and Rovers this summer - as well as Como 1907. It’s now being reported that Blackburn have indeed enquired about signing the defender on loan. Gilchrist, 20, has made 11 appearances for the Chelsea first team. It’s been suggested this summer that the Stamford Bridge club would be open to loaning Gilchrist out this window.

Albion and Owls linked with defender

West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday have both been credited with interest in free agent defender Mickaël Nade. The Frenchman saw his contract expire at Saint-Etienne last month, but it is reported he’s been offered fresh terms. L’Equipe have linked Albion and the Owls with Nade, claiming they ‘appreciate’ the 25-year-old’s profile. He made 22 starts last season.

Jaden Philogene agreement reached

Hull City sold Jacob Greaves to Ipswich Town this week, and now Jaden Philogene is heading out of the exit door too. The 22-year-old is reportedly on his way back to Aston Villa - the club Hull bought him from last summer for £5m. It’s said that Philogene will sign a five-year contract at Villa Park and undergo a medical this weekend. He had been linked with Everton and West Ham, while Ipswich were even claimed to have agreed a £18m deal to sign Philogene. But, a ‘matching rights clause’ was activated by Villa - with the fee reducing by 30 per cent due to the sell-on clause agreed when Hull signed him.