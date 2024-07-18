Matt Ritchie | Getty Images

Championship transfer talk including Bristol City, Hull City and Sheffield United

Here are your morning Championship transfer headlines for Thursday, 18 July.

Robins win striker race

According to Bristol Live, Queens Park Rangers striker Sinclair Armstrong is on his way to Ashton Gate. The 20-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs in recent days - Sunderland Birmingham City and Stoke City were all credited with interest. But, it’s now reported that Bristol City will make Armstrong their third signing of the summer, with him set to undergo a medical today. The agreed fee is said to be slightly less than £2million.

Blades eyeing double swoop

Sheffield United are getting busy in the transfer market, and reports suggest they could now swoop for two released Newcastle players. One of those is defender Paul Dummett and the other is the versatile wide man, Matt Ritchie. The Blades are claimed to be ‘preparing an offer’ for Dummett, while rivalling Pompey for the signing of Ritchie. Combined, the two players made 18 appearances in the Premier League last season.

Burnley exit confirmed

Ipswich Town have signed Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, for a rumoured initial fee of £10million. The 25-year-old spent two years at Turf Moor, following his £3m move from Manchester City. He played 41 games in the Championship title winning season under Vincent Kompany, before turning out 10 times last year in the Premier League. Muric, a Kosovo international, has penned a four-year contract at Portman Road.

Tigers ponder signing international

Slovenia midfielder Timi Max Elsnik is being linked with a potential move to Hull City. The Tigers are said to have been offered the 26-year-old, who made four appearances at Euro 2024. Elsnik has spent the last four-and-a-half years with NK Olimpija Ljubljana, having previously had spells at Derby County and Northampton Town. Elsnik could demand a fee of £1.25m, with that valuation said to have priced Oxford United out of a move.