Here are your Wednesday transfer headlines from the Championship.

Windass wants out of Owls

It has been reported that Josh Windass is one of several Sheffield Wednesday players who now wants to leave the club, due to wage payment problems. The last two months have seen the Hillsborough club encounter issues and GiveMeSport claim that ‘five or six’ players, as a result, have expressed a desire to depart. Windass, who reportedly chose to join Wednesday over Preston back in 2020, was top scorer last season. It’s turmoil at the Yorkshire club, with boss Danny Rohl appearing to be on the way out.

Tyrhys talk played down

Blackburn Rovers forward Tyrhys Dolan looks set to leave Blackburn Rovers upon the expiry of his contract this summer. A handful of clubs have been linked with the former PNE youngster, including Rangers, Norwich City and Middlesbrough. In recent days speculation around Bristol City has surfaced, but Robins reporter for Bristol Live, Dan Hargreaves, suggests he is ‘not a target at this stage’. He adds that no incomings are anticipated imminently, after the signing of ex-Preston striker Emil Riis.

Wrexham join O’Brien race

Lewis O’Brien has been one of the most heavily talked about players this summer, with regards to Championship interest. Preston have been mentioned yet again but as of last week, Hull City were said to be leading the race, with O’Brien a top target. Swansea City and Valencia have also been linked. Now, though, a switch to the Tigers looks unlikely while Wrexham - according to journalist Alan Nixon - are preparing a club-record £5m swoop for the Nottingham Forest man.

Tigers dealt transfer blow

Another player who Hull look set to miss out on is Aston Villa forward Louie Barry. It was suggested that the Tigers were close to securing a £3.5m deal for last season’s loan man. That is now claimed to be in major doubt with Hull struggling to meet the agreed financial package. Barry is one player Villa have reportedly been trying to sell to help them with PSR. Another one of those was Kaine Kesler-Hayden, who joined Coventry City on Tuesday in a deal said to be worth £5m.

