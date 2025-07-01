Kaine Kesler-Hayden | Alex Dodd / CameraSport

The defender has left Aston Villa permanently after spending last season at PNE

Coventry City have announced the permanent signing of Preston North End loan star Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

The defender won Player of the Year at Deepdale last season after making 51 appearances across all competitions - he scored two goals and assisted three in the process. Kesler-Hayden, 22, returned to boyhood club Villa this summer but has now joined the Sky Blues on a four-year deal.

Frank Lampard’s side have reportedly paid around £3.5million to secure the full-back’s signature, though there are suggestions that the whole package is worth £5m. Kesler-Hayden - who had five loan spells away from Villa - was also linked with Southampton and Middlesbrough this summer.

“The next step in my career.”

Reacting to the move, he said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be here. It seems like the perfect move for me and the next step in my career. As I said, just buzzing to be here and I can’t wait to meet the lads and get going.

“There was a lot of things that went into it. I saw last season how good Coventry City are and how unlucky they were not to make it into the Premier League, so hopefully we can have another go at it this season.

“Also, it is very local to me, which is perfect, I don’t have to travel too far, so now I just can’t wait to get started. I’ve had a lot of loans throughout the last few seasons, so I feel like this was the right time to make the next step and make the move.”

Head coach Lampard added: “I’m delighted to welcome Kaine to the Football Club and I’m very excited to work with him. Having met Kaine I was really impressed with his ambition and desire to play for Coventry City.

“His qualities will fit in with the way we want to play. He is a young player and his defensive and attacking attributes will help to strengthen the squad.”

