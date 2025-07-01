Goalkeeper has joined Preston North End on a permanent deal

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a quick break from selfie taking and spud serving, but there is an air of comfort and contentment to Daniel Iversen as he delivers his first interview with the Lancashire Post, since rejoining Preston North End. Those two things can be dangerous for sportsmen but the Dane, given how the last few years have played out, will take them all day long. For him, it is the perfect platform for him to get back to his best.

"The most important for me was to get to a place where I feel welcome, and the gaffer and all the team wants me," said Iversen. "Preston wanted that and I was speaking to Polly for a long time, so it was an easy decision. It's nice to be back!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s three summers since Iversen returned to Leicester City, after his second loan spell and 18 months with North End. The shot-stopper looked destined for bigger and better things but has only made 36 appearances in that time - 19 for the Foxes in 2022/23, and 17 for loan club Stoke City the following year. Last campaign, Iversen didn’t make a single appearance.

"The year I went back (to Leicester) was really good to be fair," said Iversen. "I was on the bench, played cup games and then finished the season. It was really good, but we got relegated and after that it has just been carnage: not letting me go and stuff like that. There's a lot in the background people don't know; it's been frustrating. I had a lot of options to get out and play but so many people have to agree about a deal, which is what killed it really. I have been waiting for two-and-a-half years to get out and play again."

Heading to the Potters for another taste of Championship football was crucial in January 2024. Without that, Iversen could’ve had no match action for a whole year-and-a-half. The desire to go out on loan for game time was always there on his part, and it was a tough period of waiting for him to endure. The hunger to get on the pitch again and perform is sky high.

"It was just to play, and then hopefully get sold in the summer with one year left, but Leicester wanted something else," said Iversen. "It wasn't in my hands. It was trying to stay fit (last season) and not get injured in training. I knew I wasn't going to play, so that was tough mentally, but I'm happy to be here now. I feel ready. I've felt that since January really, to come here. I've just been building up. I can't wait to get started."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will do anything for this club.”

Iversen won Player of the Year at PNE in 2021/22 and endeared himself to the Deepdale faithful. Some of his saves were incredible - most notably two against Bournemouth, to deny Jamal Lowe and Nat Phillips, and a cat-like stop to keep out Hull City’s Tom Eaves. Iversen isn’t overly fond of talking about himself but the latter is one which sticks in the memory. He wants to reach those levels again but won’t pile pressure on himself.

"Yeah, I have to play my game," said Iversen. "It will possibly take a bit longer, as it's a long time since I played, but hopefully the pre-season will be good for me and I can be back into it again. It's a big feat to try and do the same again but I will try my best and I will do anything for this club.”

He added: “I definitely wanted to come back at one point but football is a strange game really, so you don't know if it is going to happen. Since I came to Leicester, for nine-and-a-half years it has been moving around. Now, I want some stability, also for my partner. We know we're here for at least a couple of years... I’m really happy to be back.”

Your next PNE read: Preston linked with Irish teen star