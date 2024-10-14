Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A whole host of Championship players see their contracts expire in 2025

Preston North End are certainly not the only Championship club with a whole host of players in the final year of their contracts.

Up and down the division, several players see their deals expire in the summer of 2025 - as things stand. At Deepdale, lots of first team regulars are in that boat, including goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, defender Liam Lindsay and striker Emil Riis.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom is not overly fazed by the situation, mind. Having been appointed in mid-August, the 47-year-old wants to see how players go before making the necessary calls. One player who has indicated he would like to stay at Deepdale, is centre-back Jordan Storey.

Players can agree a pre-contract with overseas clubs once they enter the last six months of their contract, but for domestic clubs it is in the final month. With that in mind, how are the other 23 squads looking? Here is a full breakdown, courtesy of TransferMarkt...

Blackburn Rovers

Tyrhys Dolan, Arnor Sigurdsson, Dom Hyam, Ryan Hedges*, Andreas Weimann, Danny Batth, Kyle McFadzean, Joe Hilton, Jack Barrett*

Bristol City

Mark Sykes, Sam Bell, Stefan Bajic, Kal Naismith, Nahki Wells, Ayman Benarous, Lewis Thomas

Burnley

Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts, Nathan Redmond*, John Egan, Jay Rodríguez

Cardiff City

Dimitrios Goutas, Anwar El Ghazi, Callum Robinson, Callum O’Dowda, Isaak Davies, Yakou Méïté, Kion Etete, Joe Ralls*, Aaron Ramsey, Jamilu Collins, Andy Rinomhota, Jak Alnwick

Coventry City

Jake Bidwell, Jamie Allen, Ben Wilson, Fabio Tavares, Cian Tyler

Derby County

Curtis Nelson, Kane Wilson, Tom Barkhuizen, Liam Thompson, Sonny Bradley, Conor Washington, James Collins, Craig Forsyth, Rohan Luthra

Hull City

Joao Pedro, Doğukan Sinik, Ryan Longman, Will Jarvis

Leeds United

Junior Firpo, Sam Byram

Luton Town

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Victor Moses, James Shea

Middlesbrough

Matt Clarke*, Anfernee Dijksteel, Tommy Smith, Jonathan Howson

Millwall

Billy Mitchell, Duncan Watmore, Tom Bradshaw, Shaun Hutchinson, Connal Trueman

Norwich City

Emiliano Marcondes*, Angus Gunn, Christian Fassnacht*, Jacob Lungi Sørensen*, Grant Hanley, Onel Hernández*, Ashley Barnes*, Tony Springett, Jonathan Tomkinson*, Jaden Warner, Archie Mair*

Oxford United

Ciaron Brown, Josh McEachran, Kyle Edwards, Joe Bennett, Simon Eastwood

QPR

Ilias Chair*, Kenneth Paal, Jimmy Dunne, Michael Frey*, Steve Cook, Morgan Fox, Lucas Andersen, Jack Colback*, Rayan Kolli

Plymouth Argyle

Julio Pleguezuelo, Jordan Houghton, Mustapha Bundu

Portsmouth

Andre Dozzell*, Colby Bishop*, Kusini Yengi*, Regan Poole, Ben Stevenson, Zak Swanson*, Tom Lowery

Preston North End

Jordan Storey, Freddie Woodman, Liam Lindsay, Emil Riis, Duane Holmes, Andrew Hughes, Robbie Brady, Ryan Ledson, Kian Best, Patrick Bauer, Ched Evans, Kian Taylor, Finlay Cross-Adair, Kitt Nelson

Sheffield United

Rhian Brewster, Jack Robinson

Sheffield Wednesday

Anthony Musaba, Akin Famewo, Callum Paterson, Pol Valentín, Michael Smith, Barry Bannan, Marvin Johnson, Liam Palmer, Pierce Charles

Stoke City

Lynden Gooch, Jordan Thompson, Michael Rose, Emre Tezgel, Jack Bonham, Enda Stevens, Frank Fielding, Scott Morris

Sunderland

Aaron Connolly, Niall Huggins

Swansea City

Ben Cabango, Harry Darling, Liam Cullen, Kristian Pedersen, Joe Allen, Kyle Naughton

Watford

Ken Sema*, Jonathan Bond*, Angelo Ogbonna*

West Brom

Grady Diangana, Darnell Furlong, John Swift, Jayson Molumby, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley*, Ted Cann*

*Option for the club