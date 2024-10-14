The 151 Championship players set to become free agents in 2025 - as Preston, Derby County and Stoke City stars feature
Preston North End are certainly not the only Championship club with a whole host of players in the final year of their contracts.
Up and down the division, several players see their deals expire in the summer of 2025 - as things stand. At Deepdale, lots of first team regulars are in that boat, including goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, defender Liam Lindsay and striker Emil Riis.
Manager Paul Heckingbottom is not overly fazed by the situation, mind. Having been appointed in mid-August, the 47-year-old wants to see how players go before making the necessary calls. One player who has indicated he would like to stay at Deepdale, is centre-back Jordan Storey.
Players can agree a pre-contract with overseas clubs once they enter the last six months of their contract, but for domestic clubs it is in the final month. With that in mind, how are the other 23 squads looking? Here is a full breakdown, courtesy of TransferMarkt...
Blackburn Rovers
Tyrhys Dolan, Arnor Sigurdsson, Dom Hyam, Ryan Hedges*, Andreas Weimann, Danny Batth, Kyle McFadzean, Joe Hilton, Jack Barrett*
Bristol City
Mark Sykes, Sam Bell, Stefan Bajic, Kal Naismith, Nahki Wells, Ayman Benarous, Lewis Thomas
Burnley
Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts, Nathan Redmond*, John Egan, Jay Rodríguez
Cardiff City
Dimitrios Goutas, Anwar El Ghazi, Callum Robinson, Callum O’Dowda, Isaak Davies, Yakou Méïté, Kion Etete, Joe Ralls*, Aaron Ramsey, Jamilu Collins, Andy Rinomhota, Jak Alnwick
Coventry City
Jake Bidwell, Jamie Allen, Ben Wilson, Fabio Tavares, Cian Tyler
Derby County
Curtis Nelson, Kane Wilson, Tom Barkhuizen, Liam Thompson, Sonny Bradley, Conor Washington, James Collins, Craig Forsyth, Rohan Luthra
Hull City
Joao Pedro, Doğukan Sinik, Ryan Longman, Will Jarvis
Leeds United
Junior Firpo, Sam Byram
Luton Town
Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Victor Moses, James Shea
Middlesbrough
Matt Clarke*, Anfernee Dijksteel, Tommy Smith, Jonathan Howson
Millwall
Billy Mitchell, Duncan Watmore, Tom Bradshaw, Shaun Hutchinson, Connal Trueman
Norwich City
Emiliano Marcondes*, Angus Gunn, Christian Fassnacht*, Jacob Lungi Sørensen*, Grant Hanley, Onel Hernández*, Ashley Barnes*, Tony Springett, Jonathan Tomkinson*, Jaden Warner, Archie Mair*
Oxford United
Ciaron Brown, Josh McEachran, Kyle Edwards, Joe Bennett, Simon Eastwood
QPR
Ilias Chair*, Kenneth Paal, Jimmy Dunne, Michael Frey*, Steve Cook, Morgan Fox, Lucas Andersen, Jack Colback*, Rayan Kolli
Plymouth Argyle
Julio Pleguezuelo, Jordan Houghton, Mustapha Bundu
Portsmouth
Andre Dozzell*, Colby Bishop*, Kusini Yengi*, Regan Poole, Ben Stevenson, Zak Swanson*, Tom Lowery
Preston North End
Jordan Storey, Freddie Woodman, Liam Lindsay, Emil Riis, Duane Holmes, Andrew Hughes, Robbie Brady, Ryan Ledson, Kian Best, Patrick Bauer, Ched Evans, Kian Taylor, Finlay Cross-Adair, Kitt Nelson
Sheffield United
Rhian Brewster, Jack Robinson
Sheffield Wednesday
Anthony Musaba, Akin Famewo, Callum Paterson, Pol Valentín, Michael Smith, Barry Bannan, Marvin Johnson, Liam Palmer, Pierce Charles
Stoke City
Lynden Gooch, Jordan Thompson, Michael Rose, Emre Tezgel, Jack Bonham, Enda Stevens, Frank Fielding, Scott Morris
Sunderland
Aaron Connolly, Niall Huggins
Swansea City
Ben Cabango, Harry Darling, Liam Cullen, Kristian Pedersen, Joe Allen, Kyle Naughton
Watford
Ken Sema*, Jonathan Bond*, Angelo Ogbonna*
West Brom
Grady Diangana, Darnell Furlong, John Swift, Jayson Molumby, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley*, Ted Cann*
*Option for the club
