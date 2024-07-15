Cameron Archer | Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

He spent last season on loan at Sheffield United

Aston Villa want a fee in the region of £15million for Cameron Archer this summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old finds himself back at Villa Park, despite despite being sold to Sheffield United for £18.5m this time last year. That is due to a clause being inserted in the deal, which meant Villa were obliged to buy Archer back - for £14m - if the Blades suffered relegation.

The front man scored four goals for the Bramall Lane club last season. Now, a permanent exit from Villa looks likely once again. Football Insider report that the club will look to sell him, ideally on a permanent deal over a loan.

Archer first made his mark in the Championship with Preston North End, scoring seven goals in the 2021/22 campaign - after joining in January. The following year, he netted 11 for Middlesbrough - before earning his Premier League move.

AFC Bournemouth have reportedly shown interest in Archer this summer. The Cherries were linked with him in late June, having ‘tracked the strikers progress’. Since then, though, Andoni Iraola has added young forward Daniel Jebbison to his squad.