Cameron Archer | Getty Images

He spent last season at Sheffield United in the Premier League

Former Preston North End loan star Cameron Archer is being linked with AFC Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old is back at Aston Villa, despite being sold for £18.5million to Sheffield United last summer. However, a clause was inserted in that deal which meant Villa were obliged to buy Archer back - for £14m - if the Blades went down. Chris Wilder’s side were indeed relegated, as they finished 20th in the top flight last season.

Archer scored four goals in 29 appearances for the club. For Villa, he has played 10 games in the Premier League. The front man has had two successful loan spells in the Championship, with seven goals scored for PNE in 2021/22 and 11 netted for Middlesbrough the year after. Archer joined both clubs in the respective January window.