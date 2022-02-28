Preston North End striker Emil Riis celebrates scoring against Morecambe in the Carabao Cup

Riis was named in the Carabao Cup Team of the Tournament after making an impact in the earlier rounds.

The Dane scored four goals in the first three rounds, with the team of the tournament based on ratings given by the Whoscored.com website.

He finished as joint third highest scorer in the competition, one of those he matched was PNE team-mate Cameron Archer who scored four in the colours of parent club Aston Villa.

Riis found the net in the 3-0 first-round win at Mansfield and then scored twice against Morecambe, helping North End to a 4-2 victory.

He got another as PNE beat Cheltenham 4-1 in the third round at Deepdale.

It was Liverpool who knocked North End out of the competition at the fourth round stage, a game Riis came off the bench as a substitute.

In the team of the tournament, Riis was paired with Brentford striker Marcus Forss up front, Forss being the competition’s joint highest scorer with Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah.

Emil Riis scores for Preston North End against Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup at Field Mill

The team was selected ahead of the final and no Liverpool players feature.

Ironically, Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who came off the bench in the final especially for the shoot-out, didn’t save a penalty and then blazed his spot kick over the bar, is in the team.

North End boss and big Reds supporter Ryan Lowe was a jubilant spectator at Wembley.

Born in Liverpool, he played in their youth set as a teenager.

At Wembley, television pictures showed Lowe congratulating Jurgen Klopp as the Liverpool boss made his way to the trophy presentation.

Riis’ four Carabao Cup goals are in addition to the 12 he has scored in the league.

He has gone seven matches without scoring, four of which he has started.

On Saturday at Coventry he came off the bench as a 73rd minute substitute, forming a three-man attack.

Him and Ched Evans led the line, with Archer playing just behind them.