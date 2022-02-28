Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe says he’s counting the cost of successive draws

The 1-1 draw at Coventry followed the stalemate with Nottingham Forest, with PNE boss Lowe of the view that his side deserved to win both.

They were within moments of winning at the Coventry Building Society Arena thanks to Daniel Johnson’s 89th-minute penalty.

However, the Sky Blues levelled in the eighth minute of stoppage time through Fabio Taveres.

PNE boss Ryan Lowe at Coventry on Saturday

That only told half the story, with Lowe angry that a three-minute delay before Johnson took his penalty caused by two Coventry fans coming on to the pitch, piled on the amount of time added.

Lowe said: “We would liked to have had six points from the last two games and I thought we were well worthy of six points but that is the Championship for you.

“I said to Coventry’s manager that it was a good game, they were trying to score, we were trying to score.

“He will be more happy with a point than I am because of how it went.

Daniel Johnson celebrates scoring his penalty in Preston North End’s draw at Coventry

“Before the game you might think you would take a draw there but not with the way we played – we deserved all three.”

Both sides played the final stages with 10 men, North End defender Liam Lindsay seeing red in the 84th minute for a second yellow card.

He will get a one-match ban and miss next Saturday’s game with Bournemouth.

Within a minute or so of Lindsay’s dismissal, Emil Riis was brought down in the box by Fankaty Dabo.

As the last man, Dabo was sent off by busy referee Keith Stroud.

Before all the drama, Lowe had showed his attacking intent by taking off Josh Earl and bringing Riis on. That saw Johnson move out to fill the left wing-back slot.

Said Lowe: “Josh had done okay but was on a yellow card and Coventry had put on a speed merchant (Dabo) up that side of the pitch.

“We needed to look at that because he’s a good player.

“We pushed DJ out there, brought Emil on and dropped Cameron Archer into the pocket to let Coventry worry about us a bit more.

“Cameron came alive in that little pocket.”

After the final whistle, Lowe gathered the players together and led them over to applaud PNE’s 2,594 travelling supporters.

“The fans travelled in their numbers again, sang right the way through, it was fantastic support and I can’t thank them enough,” said Lowe.